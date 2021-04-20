the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 April 2021
21 April:
Wolfson History Prize shortlist | Takamura Kaoru profile | Public Reading Followed by Discussion review
21 April 2021
- Wednesday
Wolfson History Prize shortlist | Takamura Kaoru profile
Public Reading Followed by Discussion review
Wolfson History Prize shortlist
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Wolfson History Prize, "the UK's most prestigious history writing prize".
An interesting-sounding selection, though I haven't seen any of these.
The winner of the £40,000 prize will be announced 9 June.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Takamura Kaoru profile
Takamura Kaoru's Lady Joker (I) recently came out; it hasn't attracted the attention I thought it would/should yet, but it's good to see Paula L. Woods now profile author and book in The Los Angeles Times, in The star Japanese crime novelist almost too good to translate.
Among the interesting titbits: Soho Press acquired English-language rights to this all the way back in 2014.
And among the challenges they faced:
How to package the book for an American audience.
Soho considered one 1,000-plus-page volume but abandoned the idea.
“We also thought three books was a lot to ask readers to sign up for, year after year,” Grames explains.
“And four is an unlucky number in Japanese culture.”
So they settled on two.
(My ideal would of course have been a single mass-market-paperback volume, but I can see how they wouldn't want to do that.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Public Reading Followed by Discussion review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Danielle Mémoire's Public Reading Followed by Discussion, just out from Dalkey Archive Press.
This is one of the first titles Dalkey has brought out since founder John O'Brien's death, but it is certainly in keeping with his literary vision -- indeed, it's about as Dalkey as a title can get.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
