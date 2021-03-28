Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

First Person Singular



by

Murakami Haruki



Japanese title: 一人称単数

Translated by Philip Gabriel

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely low-key and cohesive story-collection

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"(T)atsächlich ist schwer zu sagen, wovon die Erzählungen in seinem jüngsten Band handeln. (...) Was vordergründig daherkommt wie neun Erzählungen von eleganter sprachlicher Schlichtheit, die lose an das vertraute Konzept der Novelle um eine unerhörte Begebenheit anknüpfen, spürt ein ums andere Mal der bloßen Ahnung von Bedeutsamkeit nach. (...) Kaum einer spürt den Nichtigkeiten, in denen alles folgende angelegt sein kann, so meisterlich nach wie Haruki Murakami." - Ursula Scheer, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"The playfulness with the identity of the narrator might be more rewarding, were it not for the stretches of tepid, underpowered writing. The conversational style can be slack and cliched, speckled with reflections on philosophical questions about ageing, identity, memory and what it is to know oneself." - David Hayden, The Guardian





"(H)is new offering stands out from the crowd, sticking to his tried-and-true formula and retaining a disarming earnestness as he takes everyday moments and goes deeper. Always searching, always humble and with a sense of wonder as he veers into the mildly bizarre, Murakami gets philosophical without sounding pretentious." - Nicolas Gattig, The Japan Times





"The real question is: Does the reader care? Each story is like the greenery filler in a grocery store bouquet: stiff and charmless, background fodder, indistinct organic matter. They're like copies of copies of copies of Murakami's older work; all the specificity and vivacity is blurred out. The women are rubbed down into featureless nubs, the men deflated caricatures -- popped balloons. The only appeal left to make to the reader is the brand name on the cover. (...) The eight stories in First Person Singular share a deadening lack of curiosity. (...) But sheer snooziness isn't the collection's worst offense. Murakami's treatment of women is abhorrent. He disregards women as interchangeable and unremarkable for anything other than their looks: of all the women in these eight stories, only one has a name." - Hillary Kelly, The Los Angeles Times





"(B)rilliant (.....) Describing how these stories succeed is like trying to describe exactly why, more than 50 years later, a Beatles song still sounds fresh" - David Means, The New York Times Book Review





"I can divulge up front that his latest, First Person Singular , is not very good. (...) The book is not without its charms and Murakami's mild and affable authorial persona will please his fans. (...) While Murakami's more thrilling novels contain war crimes, sexual deviancy and other sinister elements, the abiding tone here is of grandfatherly niceness. It leaves you craving an edge (.....) (W)hat I find instead is lazy, halfhearted prose and what I've come to think of as Murakami's trademark banality." - Rob Doyle, The Observer





"First Person Singular will satisfy his fans and serve as a fine introduction to neophytes, echoing many of the uncanny scenarios of his earlier work. (...) The collection's Kafkaesque titular story is the strongest because of its notable timeliness. (...) The collection's Kafkaesque titular story is the strongest because of its notable timeliness." - Leland Cheuk, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

Like so many of Murakami Haruki's stories, those in First Person Singular tend to look back, revisiting an often long-past stage of or point in the narrator's life and a set of specific events or circumstances, bubbling up now years later. Typically, too, as he sums up and explains in the closing paragraph to 'Carnaval':

These were both nothing more than a pair of minor incidents that happened in my trivial little life. Short side trips along the way. Even if they hadn't happened, I doubt my life would have wound up much different from what it is now. But still, these memories return to me sometimes, traveling down a very long passageway to arrive. And when they do, their unexpected power shakes me to the core.

It took that treasured white ball back home, of course, but that's all I remember about it. Whatever happened to that ball ? Where could it possibly have gone ?

That said, if I wrote about it as fiction, it lacked a clear focus, or a point. I could well imagine, even before I started writing about it, my editor's puzzled expression after reading the manuscript, and the question that would follow: "I hesitate to ask you, since you're the author -- but what's the theme of this story supposed to be ?"

Theme ? Can't say there is one.

It was permanently unsolved, like some ancient riddle. What took place that day was incomprehensible, inexplicable, and at eighteen it left me bewildered and mystified. So much so that, for a moment, I nearly lost my way.

This is obviously totally unrelated to the plot of A Summer Place. And unrelated to my and my girlfriend's fate.

I'm going to call her F*. There are a couple of reasons it wouldn't be appropriate to reveal her real name. Incidentally, her real name has nothing to do with either F or with *.

It may well be the ultimate form of romantic love. But it's also the ultimate form of loneliness. Like two sides of a coin. The two extremes are stuck together, and can never be separated.

Can you believe it ?

You'd better. Because it happened.

It really did.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 April 2021

See Index of Japanese literature at the complete review

About the Author :

Japanese author Murakami Haruki (村上春樹) was born January 12, 1949. He attended Waseda University. He has written several internationally acclaimed bestsellers and is among the best-known contemporary Japanese writers.

