the complete review - biography / writing

Novelist as a Vocation



by

Murakami Haruki



Japanese title: 職業としての小説家

Translated by Philip Gabriel and Ted Goossen

Our Assessment:



B+ : enjoyable -- though certainly of greater interest in what it says/reveals about Murakami-as-novelist than novel-writing in general

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Frankfurter Allg. Zeitung . 2/12/2016 Andreas Platthaus Le Monde . 28/11/2019 Florence Noiville The Telegraph . 22/10/2022 Philip Hensher Die Welt . 12/11/2016 Britta Heidemann

From the Reviews :

"The aspect of the book I found utterly compelling are the stretches where Murakami accounts for what he says in his title, that novel writing is a vocation. (...) I can’t say that I learnt very much from this odd book, and a novelist as long-practising and often alluring as Murakami must have much more to say about the craft than he is letting on." - Philip Hensher, The Telegraph





"Murakami überwindet die eigene, offenbar tief verwurzelte Scheu, sich selbst darzustellen, indem er den Tonfall eines Ratgebers anschlägt. (...) Dass Murakami mit diesem Essayband zwar auf die Mechanik des künstlerischen Herstellungsprozesses eingeht, mit keinem Wort aber auf den magischen Gehalt seiner Kunst oder die spirituellen, psychologischen Ursprünge seiner Eingebungen, das ist so enttäuschend wie folgerichtig." - Britta Heidemann, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

Murakami Haruki's Novelist as a Vocation collects eleven essays about: "writing novels, and being a novelist", with Murakami writing very much from his personal experience -- though he notes:

I imagine this book will be taken as autobiographical essays, but they weren't originally written with that in mind. What I was after was to write, in the most concrete and practical way, about the path I've followed as a novelist, and the ideas and thoughts I've had in the process.

What I was seeking by writing first in English and then "translating" into Japanese was no less than the creation of an unadorned "neutral" style that would allow me freer movement.

Literary prizes thus mean vastly different things to different people. Their significance depends on an individual's standpoint, on the writer's circumstances and the way he thinks and lives. You can't lump us all together.

I can't play a musical instrument. Or at least I can't play one well enough to expect people to listen to me. yet I have the strong desire to perform music. From the beginning, therefore, my intention was to write as if I were playing an instrument. I still feel like that today. I sit tapping away at the keyboard searching for the right rhythm, the most suitable chords and tones. This is, and has always been, the most important element in my literature.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 November 2022

About the Author :

Japanese author Murakami Haruki (村上春樹) was born January 12, 1949. He attended Waseda University. He has written several internationally acclaimed bestsellers and is among the best-known contemporary Japanese writers.

