the complete review - fiction

End of the World and

Hard-Boiled Wonderland



by

Murakami Haruki



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 世界の終りとハードボイルド・ワンダーランド

Translated and with an Afterword by Jay Rubin

Previously "Translated and adapted by Alfred Birnbaum with the participation of the author" (with significant cuts to the text), as Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World (1991)

(1991) With an Introduction by the author

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Atlantic Monthly* . 10/1991 Phoebe-Lou Adams The Guardian* . 26/10/2001 Isobel Montgomery The LA Times* . 15/9/1991 Richard Eder NZZ . 21/9/2006 Marion Löhndorf The NY Times Book Rev.* D 15/9/1991 Paul West Sunday Times* . 29/9/1991 Iain Grant The Times* . 27/10/2001 Victoria Segal The Washington Post* . 11/8/1991 Bruce Sterling World Lit. Today* . Winter/1992 Sanroku Yoshida Die Zeit . 27/4/2006 Hubert Winkels

(* review of Birnbaum's Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World-version)

From the Reviews :

"The book is rich in action, suspense, odd characters, and unexpected trifles (.....) Whatever interpretation a reader chooses to give this provocative work, it will not be found boring." - Phoebe-Lou Adams, The Atlantic Monthly





"Murakami uses mystery and romance to pull the reader through complicated games in style and content. His fantasies, with their easy references to western pulp fiction and music, sound shoddy when explained, but retain a beauty in the mind." - Isobel Montgomery, The Guardian





"Murakami’s allegory is persuasive, but the means he uses to work it out are awkward and often unconvincing. (...) The least successful parts of the book are the science-fiction trappings. The Professor and his mind-scrambling projects are expounded at tedious length; they are both abstract and murky. (...) Murakami’s gift is for ironic observations that hint at something graver. At his best, he is wry, absurd and desolate. His talent lacks the innocent energy that keeps a complicated plot moving. (...) He is better at asides and excursions." - Richard Eder, The Los Angeles Times





"Der tragische Konflikt wandelt sich: Das Problem, wie sich das aktive Ich des «Hard-Boiled Wonderland» vor der passiven Existenz am «Ende der Welt» noch retten kann, wird abgelöst durch den Zweifel darüber, ob es sich davor überhaupt noch retten will. «Das Ende der Welt» - wunschloses Glück oder traumloses Unglück ? Das ist nicht nur in diesem Roman die Frage, die mit einer indirekten Aufforderung zur Überprüfung der eigenen Definition vom Glück auch an den Leser weitergereicht wird. Die Infragestellung konventioneller -- westlicher -- Glücksvorstellungen gehört zum festen gedanklichen Repertoire dieses Autors." - Marion Löhndorf, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





" Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World would have been better if Mr. Murakami had been able to get more emotion into his story. (...) My objection is that Mr. Murakami's novel, wherever it calls for imaginative and inventive expansion, fobs us off with generics and categories (.....) Even if Mr. Murakami couldn't develop his thematic material, he might have kept his readers' interest if he had used language in a way that wasn't inert and commonplace. (...) The characters in the novel are cardboard cutouts, not even animated enough to find their own lives banal." - Paul West, The New York Times Book Review





"This wonderful narrative fantasia makes you realise that Being John Malkovich might not have been such an original work after all. (...) A treat for both hemispheres of the brain." - Victoria Segal, The Times





might not have been such an original work after all. (...) A treat for both hemispheres of the brain." - "Murakami, whose bold willingness to go straight-over-the-top has always been a signal indication of his genius, flings genre cliches around like a drunken strong-man kicking beer-barrels downstairs. (...) Murakami has some grand wisecracking fun with genre kitsch, pumping energy into clunky plot-devices until they fibrillate and fly apart. But the main appeal in the book, and the likely reason why it won Murakami a major Japanese literary prize, is in the extraordinary attitude it manifests, a powerful melange of disillusioned radicalism, keen intelligence, wicked sarcasm and a general allegiance to the surreal." - Bruce Sterling, The Washington Post





"(T)he stories are full of suspense and adventure. Some passages (...) remind the reader of similar scenes in Steven Spielberg adventure movies. Furthermore, the novel abounds with allusions to music and literature, both modern and classical, as well as to popular culture and recent fads (...) most of which are Western. (.....) The translator of the present volume, Alfred Birnbaum, (...) has once again done an excellent job." - Sanroku Yoshida, World Literature Today





"Mit dem Wunderland liegt ein Herzstück der Romanwelt des Haruki Murakami vor. Von ihm aus lassen sich die anderen Romane und Erzählungen besser verstehen. Vor allem der Das Ende der Welt betitelte Romanteil bietet die gnostische Gegenwelt, die den geheimen Fluchtpunkt aller Murakami-Bücher bildet, zeigt anschaulich, wie diese aussieht: den dunklen Uhrenturm ohne Zeitangabe, die Bibliothek aus Tierschädeln, das Fell der Einhörner im Dämmerlicht und was es frisst, dieses eingebildete »Tier, das es nicht gibt« (Rilke). (...) Ist es eine Utopie, eine Warnutopie oder eine narrative Computertomografie unserer aufgeblähten Fleischlichkeit ? Doch was immer das ist, was uns an der naturtrüben Welt der Einhornschädel und ihrer verlorenen Träume fasziniert -- wir haben darin zweifellos den fantastischen Kern der vielen verlorenen und coolen Figuren Murakamis, die seine rund fünfzig Bücher prägen." - Hubert Winkels, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland is told in alternating chapters that follow the experiences of two unnamed first person narrators living in very different worlds. Both these worlds are at least somewhat of a stretch from reality-as-we-know-it -- one much more than the other -- but then, as one of the protagonists notes:

But what was reality ? The more I thought about that, the more confused I became. Reality was dull and heavy and shapeless, like sand stuffed into a big cardboard carton.

All that I was able to read from the skulls were a number of uncertain fragments, and, try as I might to piece those fragments together, I couldn't grasp a picture of the whole.

you are not yet a fully formed human being. You still have uncertainties and contradictions and regrets and weaknesses.

The perfection of this town is like that. Perfection is the same as perpetual motion. There's no such thing as a perfect world: it's a theoretical impossibility. But this place is perfect. Meaning there has to be a trick to it, the way a perpetual-motion machine is actually using a hidden source of power to keep spinning.

Even if I could live my life over again, though, I was sure I would live it in the same way, because, finally, this life of constantly losing things was me. There was no way for me to become anyone other than myself.

Not being able to see your own body is kind of weird. If the situation continues long enough, you start to think the body might be nothing but a hypothetical construct.

Note: that this is a new and complete translation of Murakami's 1985 novel; translator Jay Rubin notes in his Afterword that Murakami told him some 100 pages of the original had been cut in the previous translation, by Alfred Birnbaum (as Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World (1991)). Certainly, a complete translation is welcome -- more (of the original) is certainly always to be preferred (at least by me) -- and while I don't have my copy of Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World at hand to compare it to, I think the novel can only benefit from the fuller presentation. I do note, however, that, sampling some of the chapters online, I do rather (considerably) prefer Birnbaum's renderings to Rubin's (though I think Rubin was right to use the past tense for both strands of the novel (rather than alternating with present for the one, as Birnbaum did)).

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 December 2024

See the complete review 's Murakami Haruki page

's Murakami Haruki page Haruki Murakami - US site

See Index of Japanese literature at the complete review

David Mitchell's Murakamiesque Ghostwritten

About the Author :

Japanese author Murakami Haruki (村上春樹) was born January 12, 1949. He attended Waseda University. He has written several internationally acclaimed bestsellers and is among the best-known contemporary Japanese writers.

