the complete review - fiction

The City and its Uncertain Walls



by

Murakami Haruki



Japanese title: 街とその不確かな壁

Translated by Philip Gabriel

With an Afterword by the author

Our Assessment:



A- : rich and satisfying

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times C 7/11/2024 John Self The Observer D 10/11/2024 Alex Preston El País . 9/4/2024 Leonardo Padura The Telegraph A 5/11/2024 Erica Wagner Die Welt . 30/1/2024 Peter Praschl Die Zeit . 11/1/2024 Ronald Düker

From the Reviews :

"It’s all very loose and meandering, but then with Murakami the meandering is largely the point. He glances at ideas but never stares them down. He gestures towards meaning and leaves the reader to sort it all out: the walled town is the man’s subconscious, perhaps. (...) The problem with this is that not seeking to establish what’s really real (...) gives the story little emotional grounding. The casual, contingent tone that qualifies many of the narrator’s experiences (...) is maddeningly evasive, adding further to the feel of a young adult novel. Still, there are moments of great charm and beauty here" - John Self, Financial Times





"(T)here is something almost pathological in the way his writing refuses to move on. (...) There is little here that passes for plot (...) There is an endless central section set in a library in the “real” world (...) Bad magical realism lacks both magic and realism, and The City and its Uncertain Walls should take its place alongside Coelho’s The Alchemist , Fowles’s The Magus, Gibran’s The Prophet and any number of other books that you can just about be forgiven for admiring as a teenager but which, to an adult reader, offer little more than embarrassment." - Alex Preston, The Observer





should take its place alongside Coelho’s , Fowles’s The Magus, Gibran’s and any number of other books that you can just about be forgiven for admiring as a teenager but which, to an adult reader, offer little more than embarrassment." - "Recounting the plot doesn’t serve this novel well. (...) What is quietly miraculous is how the novel concretises as it builds, the dreamscape becoming the world we, and the narrator, inhabit. The smallest details remind us of the mythic nature of the universe the author creates (.....) Others may perceive this novel and its motifs very differently; but that is high praise. The greatest books, after all, are those which enable us to enter their worlds, just as Murakami’s narrator enters his mysterious libraries." - Erica Wagner, The Telegraph





"Wie oft, während man Murakami liest, fragt man sich, ob man die Geschichte nicht schon gelesen hat. Man erkennt vieles in ihr wieder (.....) Mag sein, dass sich das über Literatur immer sagen lässt; aber bei Murakami fällt es einem eher auf, weil seine nicht darauf zu bestehen scheint, sich als Werk dem Leser gegenüber abzugrenzen, sondern es regelrecht darauf anlegt, in seinem Bewusstseinsstrom zu schwimmen." - Peter Praschl, Die Welt





"Ein bisschen viel des Guten ? Der Bedeutsamkeitsdruck ist jedenfalls beachtlich. Und man kann sich die Enträtselungsvorhaben schon vorstellen, zu denen Lesegruppen gegründet und Seminararbeiten abgegeben werden dürften." - Ronald Düker, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The first part of The City and its Uncertain Walls is presented in more or less alternating chapters, in not so much alternating time- as place-lines. In the one, set in the recognizable, familiar, everyday world, the narrator recounts his first, great love, a girl he met when they were both still teenagers in high school. He addresses much of this account to her -- neither of them ever named ("At that time neither you nor I had names") -- and recalls their months together, exchanging letters, talking endlessly, as well as making out some ("We never went beyond that, though"). They went to separate schools, and lived at some distance from one another -- "Not far away, but not so close that we could drop by whenever we wanted" -- and so only saw each other occasionally.

The girl tells the narrator about a town -- one where, she says: "The real me lives", working in a library:

The me here with you now isn't the real me. It's only a stand-in. Like a wandering shadow.

"This gate is the sole entrance to the town," the Gatekeeper said, pointing a plump finger at the gate. "Once a person passes through and goes inside, they can't ever go outside again. The wall doesn't allow it. That's the rule.

With a small creaking sound, the reality around me was cracking ever so slightly. Assuming that this was, in fact, reality.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 November 2024

:

About the Author :

Japanese author Murakami Haruki (村上春樹) was born January 12, 1949. He attended Waseda University. He has written several internationally acclaimed bestsellers and is among the best-known contemporary Japanese writers.

