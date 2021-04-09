the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 April 2021
Translation from ... Arabic | Wang Xiaobo | Peter Carey profile
11 April 2021
- Sunday
Translation from ... Arabic
At Newlines M. Lynx Qualey explains how, disturbingly: 'When Arab women are translated into English, the characters often reflect the prejudices of Westerners', in Who You're Reading When You're Reading Arab Women.
Among her examples:
When Al-Mohaimeed's Where Pigeons Don't Fly appeared in English, descriptions of sexual pleasure, oral sex, and references to sex between women had been carefully excised.
(Even if: "The excisions were made with the eventual agreement of the author" -- not good.)
And:
Khaled Khalifa, by contrast, felt surprised by changes made to his main character.
Speaking at Duke University in February 2016, Khalifa suggested he had not known of his publisher's decision to remove the final chapter from the English translation of In Praise of Hatred.
The book's translator Leri Price said she also didn't understand the extent of the changes the editor wanted to make until just before the book went into print.
As long-time readers know, my (strong) preference in translation is fidelity to the original; leaving aside the usual arguments and counter-arguments and line-drawing, surely changes on this scale are ... more than problematic.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Wang Xiaobo
At SupChina Hongling Zhang -- Wang Xiaobo's translator --: 'writes about the enduring cult status of this important Chinese writer, who still remains obscure outside his home country', at considerable length, in The yin and yang worlds of a Chinese literary outlier.
That one collection of Wang's novellas that is available in English -- Wang in Love and Bondage -- is under review at the complete review.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Peter Carey profile
In the Sydney Morning Herald Melanie Kembrey profiles Peter Carey: ‘I don’t think we’re going to lose great literature because Philip Roth acted like an arsehole’.
Among other things:
While acknowledging his status as an “old white guy”, Carey said teaching at New York University’s Hunter College kept him “connected to a complex society” and he didn’t feel alienated from the concerns of his students.
And while he doesn't reveal much about his work in progress: "Carey hinted that it is set “south of Indonesia”" .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
