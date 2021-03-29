Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Under the Wave at Waimea



by

Paul Theroux



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : somewhat misshapen, but a good, engaging read

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 18/4/2021 David Gates

From the Reviews :

"Under the Wave at Waimea is Theroux's 28th novel (...) so he doesn't need anybody to tell him his business. But didn't he notice that after Part 1 (...) the book loses both tension and forward motion ? (...) Much of the novel's energy comes not from Sharkey, or from the improbably stalwart Olive, but from Theroux's alter ego's alter ego: the real-life writer Hunter S. Thompson, whom Theroux knew personally and who gets a star turn here under his own name." - David Gates, The New York Times Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The central figure in Under the Wave at Waimea is Joe Sharkey, a surfing legend who now, at age sixty-two, is beginning to realize: "I'm old". When it dawns on him, he sounds resentful about it:

And growing old is also becoming a stranger, with a different and unrecognizable face, withering to insignificance, ceasing to matter. Nothing more will happen to me. So soon, so soon -- and how sad to know that I will only get older.

Surfing was easy, everything else was hard; but he had been blessed. He was the luckiest man he knew, a success as a teenager doing something he loved, later living on endorsements and the inheritance from his dead mother's investments, in the most beautiful place he'd ever seen

A perfect day. He'd spent many days like this. He hoped for more.

Something might not be working inside him, a nerve circuit might have died, yet he was alive. But the stories, the smile, the head-bobbing -- her worry was the sameness, and her anxiety wearied her.

"That drunk homeless guy."

"It was a man," she said, her voice rising. "You killed him."

An accident, he thought; an obstacle, like many he'd surfed in his life.

Alone, Sharkey thought -- I'm alone at school, I'm alone at home, I'm alone here with Uncle Sun. I not you friend ... I you kupuna. I am obviously alone, an obvious haole, with the sun beating down on me, squeezing me small.

In the early hours of muted sallow daylight his tattoos were mottled like bruises, but after sunup they were sharpened, as he lay, facing away from her, his back exposed, a great blue wave covering it like a dragon's mouth, fanglike foam on its jagged crest tipping past the top of his spine

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 April 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Paul Theroux.com - fan site

Interview in The Observer

Interview at Powells.com

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American author Paul Theroux has written almost two dozen novels and a number of excellent travel books, the most famous being The Great Railway Bazaar. He has taught in Uganda and Singapore, and he lived in England for a long time. Several of his books have been filmed (including The Mosquito Coast) and a TV series was made of his stories, The London Embassy and The Consul's Files.

- Return to top of the page -