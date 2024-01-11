

Burma Sahib



by

Paul Theroux



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Our Assessment:



B+ : a bit limited -- as historical fiction -- but an engaging look at the place and time, and young George Orwell struggling in it

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A+ 1/12/2023 .

From the Reviews :

"The stellar latest from Theroux frames an insightful portrait of a young George Orwell (1903-1950) within a scathing depiction of British colonialism. (...) With piercing prose, Theroux lays bare the fraudulent and fiercely despotic nature of the British Empire. This brims with intelligence and vigor." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Eric Blair -- better known now under the pseudonym he later adopted, George Orwell -- did not continue to university after graduating from Eton but rather entered the colonial British police force, trained and stationed in Burma. Beginning with his passage to Burma in 1922, when he was only nineteen, Burma Sahib is a fictional account of his years there.

With his father having been a subdeputy (fourth class ...) in the Opium Department there's some history of working for the Civil Service in the family. There's also a family connection to this part of the empire: Blair's mother had been born and grew up in Burma, and his grandmother still lives there, in Moulmein (though without ever having learned Burmese); he also has an uncle there, who had married a Burmese woman -- a connection that Blair does his best to keep secret, as 'going native' to such an extent was something that was not done, and would reflect badly on Blair.

Blair isn't a great fit for either the police or colonial administration generally -- something he is well aware of: "he kept to himself, and hated the life he'd signed up for". He takes stabs at trying to do what he can to fit in -- going to the local 'club', wherever he is, even though he dislikes it, for example -- but it's a constant struggle. Blair can't help but stand out -- including because of his height, something Theroux repeatedly mentions as an issue, but also because he can't play the role of colonial master -- pukka sahib --, the way it's done, in the expatriate bubble the British have constructed for themselves.

As one superior notes about him: "You are cursed for being conspicuous", and while Blair tries not to be, he simply can't help it: his physical size, his actions and inactions (like avoiding being a club-regular) all drawing attention to him. He is reasonably competent at his job -- though the standards for success aren't very high -- but he makes some terrible mistakes as well as some enemies, and while he passes his probationary period easily enough he is repeatedly transferred -- often as punishment. Along the way, he sees colonial rule for the farce that it is:

Knowing how poor he was at doing his job, it amazed Blair to think that anyone trusted him. It seemed proof that the system was deeply flawed. Half the bureaucrats he knew in Burma would have been hard-pressed in England to get a job mending bicycles. How did the empire persist, then ? It was the indifference of the majority of natives living in villages, oblivious to government -- religion, and ancient superstition and lack of education allowed the system to flourish. And people like him, unfit to be policemen, pretending to keep order.

"The native is a child in every aspect except age," Stewart said. "And should be treated as a child. That is to say kindly, but with the greatest firmness. By firm, I mean don't hesitate to thrash them when necessary.

Reading was an intimate act, your reading showed who you were. And my reading shows I'm not a true policeman.

"I know it will happen." She shifted on the bed, naked, unembarrassed, and faced him. "Because you're a reader, but most of all -- essential to being a writer -- you're a listener."

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 January 2024

About the Author :

American author Paul Theroux has written almost two dozen novels and a number of excellent travel books, the most famous being The Great Railway Bazaar. He has taught in Uganda and Singapore, and he lived in England for a long time. Several of his books have been filmed (including The Mosquito Coast) and a TV series was made of his stories, The London Embassy and The Consul's Files.

