Burma Sahib
Our Assessment:
B+ : a bit limited -- as historical fiction -- but an engaging look at the place and time, and young George Orwell struggling in it
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Eric Blair -- better known now under the pseudonym he later adopted, George Orwell -- did not continue to university after graduating from Eton but rather entered the colonial British police force, trained and stationed in Burma.
Beginning with his passage to Burma in 1922, when he was only nineteen, Burma Sahib is a fictional account of his years there.
Knowing how poor he was at doing his job, it amazed Blair to think that anyone trusted him. It seemed proof that the system was deeply flawed. Half the bureaucrats he knew in Burma would have been hard-pressed in England to get a job mending bicycles. How did the empire persist, then ? It was the indifference of the majority of natives living in villages, oblivious to government -- religion, and ancient superstition and lack of education allowed the system to flourish. And people like him, unfit to be policemen, pretending to keep order.Among the crimes that are pursued is that of sedition, with Blair led to arrest monks who speak against system and the king. The locals are, in any case, treated like a completely different class:
"The native is a child in every aspect except age," Stewart said. "And should be treated as a child. That is to say kindly, but with the greatest firmness. By firm, I mean don't hesitate to thrash them when necessary.Throughout, we also see the development of the writer Orwell -- just foreshadowed, for the most part, but slowly taking on form. Blair is not much of a writer -- some poetry, but he abandons that, and later what amount to little more than sketches, though ideas, such as for Burmese Days, begin to take on form. Throughout, he is not yet ready to really write anything substantial -- and, indeed, is mostly concerned that he is saying too much in what he does write: he frets about what to write his parents in his letters, wanting to avoid much that would be too revealing or exposing, and similarly is careful with the notes he has delivered when he wants to contact someone locally. But literature -- reading -- is always something he turns to: even once he's been in Burma for years and settled in: "Blair pretended he was a pukka sahib, but he lived in books".
As Theroux has Blair realize:
Reading was an intimate act, your reading showed who you were. And my reading shows I'm not a true policeman.His reading is revealing: early on, while still being trained, he reads D.H.Lawrence -- "The keenest pleasure in his life at the fort was retreating to his cubicle upstairs after dinner and immersing himself in his book, mentally going home". Later, he is more occupied with works by authors writing about the colonial experience -- E.M.Forster's A Passage to India, works by Maugham. He is drawn to writing, but admits: "I read Wells and Maugham and Lawrence, and it seems unattainable".
He has an affair with a married woman, Mrs. Jellicoe, who becomes his great solace. She is encouraging, and sure of him: "'You will be a writer,' she said, one afternoon, groggy after sex. 'You will make your mark.'". Speaking presumably for Theroux, she tells him:
"I know it will happen." She shifted on the bed, naked, unembarrassed, and faced him. "Because you're a reader, but most of all -- essential to being a writer -- you're a listener."Burma Sahib is a work of historical fiction -- unusual for Theroux, who here has to write based on the historical record rather than experience (which, to varying degrees, figures very prominently in much of his fiction). In writing a fictional biography of Orwell, Theroux is constrained by the facts of Orwell's life; he works well within these bounds, but it does limit his range some. Nevertheless, it is a richly imagined portrait of the times, place, and circumstances, with Theroux capturing much here very well, including the complex relationships between the three main groups -- the colonialist British, the Burmese, and the large Indian contingent. As always, Theroux is good on local color -- the feel of place --, as well as the types and characters -- across all the groups, and especially in relationship to Blair, whether as superiors, underlings, servants, lovers, relatives, or friends (not that Blair manages to achieve much that could be called friendships ...).
Orwell's future is amusingly prefigured at times, too: "Of course, become a dishwasher and atone, Blair thought on his way home and laughed at the absurdity of it" (Theroux noting in his Postscript, in case readers aren't aware, that Blair would go on to write a book: "he planned to title Confessions of a Dishwasher. But the publisher preferred Down and Out in Paris and London").
A character suggests that: "There's a short period in everyone's life when his character is fixed forever"; Theroux of course means to show that these Burmese years were defining ones in the-man-who-would-become-Orwell's life but he doesn't force that idea too hard (recognizing that there was more to it, too -- as he shows by quickly summarizing some of what came after in his Postscript). No doubt, however, the experiences were significant ones, and Theroux does present them well as such.
Burma Sahib is an enjoyable work -- a good story, too, especially in its exploration of the various personal dynamics (even if that is complicated some by Blair's frequent moves, which mean there are few near-constants in his life), and an interesting take both on young Orwell as well as the obscenity and ridiculousness of late-colonial British rule.
- M.A.Orthofer, 11 January 2024
American author Paul Theroux has written almost two dozen novels and a number of excellent travel books, the most famous being The Great Railway Bazaar. He has taught in Uganda and Singapore, and he lived in England for a long time. Several of his books have been filmed (including The Mosquito Coast) and a TV series was made of his stories, The London Embassy and The Consul's Files.
