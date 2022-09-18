

The Bad Angel Brothers



Paul Theroux



B : entertainingly sour, with all the usual Theroux-elements

The NY Times Book Rev. . 18/9/2022 Andrew Ervin

"Honestly, I grew tired of hearing Cal whine. Literary characters don’t need to be likable, of course, but they do need to be fascinating. That said, I didn’t fully loathe Cal’s white savior act until he returns to an emerald mine he co-owns in Zambia and ogles a village woman while she’s balancing laundry on her head. (...) Theroux is at his masterly best when slowly raising the tensions and resentments and pushing Cal toward the homicidal rage we know to expect. While the eviscerating denouement of The Bad Angel Brothers might make us question some of the red-herring narrative choices that come before it, Cal’s ultimate decisions feel both shocking and inevitable." - Andrew Ervin, The New York Times Book Review

The 'Bad Angel brothers' of the title are Pascal and Frank Belanger, 'Bad Angels' a schoolyard deformation of their family name that stuck. Pascal -- generally called 'Cal' --, who narrates the novel, also has a childhood nickname, but it's one that only his brother and their widowed mother still use: 'Fidge', so-called because he had been: "a restless, fidgeting youth". He remains restless, in a way typical of many a Theroux protagonist, becoming a geologist -- "a rock hunter, and an adventurer in the extractive industries", allowing him to spend months at a time in distant countrysides, from the American West to Colombia and Zambia. He escaped hometown Littleford -- where Frank remained, becoming a successful local lawyer -- but remained tied and then anchored to it, first by agreeing to buy his mother's house (while she continued to live in it), and then, when he married, settling his family there.

The Bad Angel Brothers is presented in four parts, with the first and last essentially short opening and closing sections. Cal begins his story in the present-day, when he is in his mid-fifties. His wife, Vita, and then Frank himself have been nudging him to have lunch with his brother, and eventually he does -- not once, but twice, in fairly quick succession. Frank proves unable to get to a, or the, point either time, but it begins to dawn on Cal -- and becomes pretty clear when Vita says, soon afterwards: "I need to tell you something".

We don't learn exactly what the situation is, but it seems clear where things are headed. Cal closes this short opening section:

I guessed there was much more to know and wondered whether I'd find out what it was. And why, in the end, I wanted him dead.

But I have to go back to the beginning, in Littleford, when it was just the two of us.

He knew how to be generous and tender, he was able to touch a nerve and evoke a need, to inspire confidences, to be the soul of kindness. That was his most Luciferian trait.

"But you'd be half owner," I said.

"In name only," he said. "When the right time comes, I'll take my name off the deed. You'll be the sole owner then."

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 September 2022

American author Paul Theroux has written almost two dozen novels and a number of excellent travel books, the most famous being The Great Railway Bazaar. He has taught in Uganda and Singapore, and he lived in England for a long time. Several of his books have been filmed (including The Mosquito Coast) and a TV series was made of his stories, The London Embassy and The Consul's Files.

