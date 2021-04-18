

The Tool & the Butterflies



by

Dmitry Lipskerov



Russian title: О нём и о бабочках

Translated by Reilly Costigan-Humes and Isaac Stackhouse Wheeler

Our Assessment:



B+ : agreeably quirky and surprising

The Tool & the Butterflies begins centered around Arseny Andreivich Iratov, a successful architect in contemporary Russia who, as we learn, has always been very ambitious and from youth on -- he was born in 1960, in the then-still Soviet Union -- has been willing to take considerable risks to enrich himself and work his way up by any means. From card sharp to foreign currency speculator, he leapt at opportunity where he found it -- putting him on the radar of and landing him in trouble with the local criminal gangs and the KGB, but not letting that stop him. He took his lumps over the years, including a spell in a Soviet prison camp, but always emerged raring for more. After stints in Israel and the United States (about which we don't learn much) he settled back in post-Communist Russia and has since enjoyed a more laid-back success running his architectural firm.

Arseny has also long been a real ladies' man, seducing women left and right from a young age on. When the novel opens, he's in his fifties and has been in a relationship with the still just thirty-year-old Vera for the past decade. They aren't married, but live practically like a married couple -- albeit with separate apartments, Vera's right above his, as Arseny claims to be: "completely incapable of falling asleep in the same bed as a lady". Vera has, however, reached the stage where she desperately wants a child but, as she tells the deacon at her local church: "it just wasn't working out".

Arseny has, in fact sired, several children over the years with other women -- "I don't even know how many", he admits -- but has never been much of a father figure. His offspring do come to play roles in the story however -- as also does the fact that, overnight, Vera's dreams of Arseny fathering her child are dashed once and very much for all. In a surreal twist, Arseny wakes up during the night with a full bladder and totters off to the bathroom to relieve himself, only to find:

It was gone ! Gone !

80 percent of adult men, teenagers, and boys, as well as male infants, had lost their sexual organs within a single month. A representative of the State Department confirmed their findings, and every stock exchange in the world plunged by the same percentage. Only one-fifth of the male population, consisting of old men with untreatable erectile dysfunction, still had their primary sex characteristics.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 April 2021

Russian author Dmitry Lipskerov (Дмитрий Михайлович Липскеров) was born in 1964.

