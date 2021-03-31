the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 April 2021
1 April:
1 April 2021
- Thursday
Contra Mundum Press Q & A | Online fiction
If You Kept a Record of Sins review
Contra Mundum Press Q & A
At the Asymptote blog Rachel Allen has The Indeterminacy of the Human: An Interview of Rainer Hanshe of Contra Mundum Press.
The focus here is on Contra Mundum's impressive variety of Modernist work -- not least their dedication to the great Szentkuthy Miklós -- but among their recent publications is also the landmark three-volume translation of de Sade's Aline and Valcour.
And there's also the fantastic journal they put out, Hyperion .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Online fiction
China Literature is a huge (in China) Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed online publishing site.
They have an English-language website as well -- Webnovel --, and in the South China Morning Post Iris Deng reports on how Tencent's China Literature wants to woo 100,000 American and Canadian writers.
I'm curious whether this type of platform will ever achieve the kind of popularity it has in China elsewhere.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
If You Kept a Record of Sins review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Andrea Bajani's If You Kept a Record of Sins, just out in English from Archipelago Books.
This originally came out in Italian in 2007; his most recent novel, Il libro delle case, was just named a finalist for this year's Premio Strega, the leading Italian novel prize.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
