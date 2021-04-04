|
Lolita in the Afterlife
Lolita in the Afterlife collects pieces by thirty writers on Vladimir Nabokov's classic and (in)famous novel, more than sixty years after its publication in the United States in 1958.
While different cultural backgrounds do inform many of the essays, the perspective is almost entirely American -- Aleksandar Hemon on 'Acquiring Lolita's Language' and Zainab Salbi on 'A Living Story of Lolita in Iraq' are among the few pieces that consider the book in in any way a foreign(-country) context --, and, for the most part, very much of the times: the "Me Too"-movement is frequently mentioned -- Morgan Jenkins' piece is even titled: 'Lolita, #MeToo, and Myself' --, and even the COVID-19-related lockdowns come up, and not just in Dani Shapiro's 'Lolita in Lockdown'.
The contributions are predominantly but not overwhelmingly female (roughly two-thirds), and range from very personal takes to more general ones considering different aspects of the book and manifestations of its influences, including in fashion and music.
When we listen to the music of Lolita, she's no longer twelve. She hovers somewhere between sixteen and eighteen, near consent, easier to take.Interestingly, much of the discussion in this collection considers more generally the problematic imbalance inherent to older men's relationships with much younger girls and women (generally but not necessarily under the age of majority) -- a reflection of the #MeToo focus on men in positions of (some form of) power and dominance taking advantage of these. It's a valid and important point to emphasize, but Lolita is more (and deliberately) extreme, the story not allowing that softening at the edges that came in song or cinematic portrayals, or Lifetime-movie variations, etc. with their older-teen Lolitas. Nabokov's Lolita is herself not even teen-age but rather, as Nabokov has Humbert repeatedly acknowledge, a mere: "girl-child" -- and the nymphets he worships can be, he suggests, as young as nine --, pushing his transgression even further beyond the pale. Lolita has very much become part of popular culture, the Lolita-phenomenon depicted in countless variations, in movie, film, and music -- yet it would be impossible to present a movie-of-the-week version or the like in which the Lolita-figure was still, as in Nabokov's novel, a mere girl-child. In this sense, the original novel remains one-of-a-kind -- and uniquely difficult to come to terms with.
Many of the contributions in Lolita in the Afterlife are very personal, the writers describing their own early -- or long put off -- encounters with the book. It is somewhat astonishing how many seem to have first read it at a very young age, but often these reactions -- especially compared to later re-readings -- are particularly interesting. Somewhat discomfiting is also how many could relate, in some way, to the situation presented in the book.
Lolita in the Afterlife is also filled with very strong opinions, the writers (as readers) torn between Nabokov's artistry and the strong antipathy to the story -- though, as writers, quite a few are fascinated by Nabokov's willingness to go to such an extreme. Many express hatred of and revulsion at Humbert -- Andre Dubus III writes: "I want to kill him" --, and while some mention explanations that are sometimes made in his defense, essentially no one finds these arguments truly compelling. If some identify with aspects of Lolita, she is also an elusive, incomplete figure -- kept also in this way in check by narrator-Humbert. Among the more creative takes some of the contributors attempt to enter into the minds of some of the characters, trying to imagine their perspective: Cheryl Strayed's 'Dear Sugar' takes the form of a letter a now eighty-five-year-old Dolores Mayes (so Lolita's actual surname here) writes, finally: "ready to tell the story I made of myself", while Jessica Shattuck doesn't resurrect Lolita's mother Charlotte Haze but does have her write to Humbert from the afterlife, also in 2020, in 'Charlotte's Complaint', a welcome look at the often overlooked character.
The collection is also very much of the present-day in how very many of the pieces take that very personal take, the writers writing of personal experience and reaction -- very much the popular form of essays in our time. Many do have interesting relevant experiences to relate -- Kate Elizabeth Russell's 'Maison Nymphette' describing the Lolita-obsession she shared in an online community as a teen, for example -- but the sheer number of personal takes and judgements can be somewhat wearing (as also, at some four hundred pages and with thirty contributions, Lolita in the Afterlife is a collection that approaches being over-sized). Except for the fictional pieces that adopt the voice of another (Strayed doing Lolita, Shattuck as Charlotte Haze), the authorial-I crops up in practically every piece -- even Sarah Weinman, in her otherwise almost entirely documentary piece on Rosemary Ridgewell, mentions: "the more I wondered about her, the more she stuck with me", and Zainab Salbi's 'A Living Story of Lolita in Iraq' includes a mention of her "clapping with joy" at getting her first period. No doubt, it allows for an easier connection for the reader to writer and piece, a let-me-tell-you kind of intimacy (and personal exposure) that obviously has some appeal -- and is arguably preferable to a dry-academic treatment of (this or any) subject matter, but .....
(To internally contradict myself briefly: I sometimes feel -- especially after reading a collection like this -- that I really don't ever need to see another essay (or book review ...) in which the authorial-I crops up, and even less any that have the writer offering up a (or several ...) personal anecdote(s).)
There's something to be said for considering things at a greater distance, but, for better and worse, Lolita in the Afterlife is pretty much all up close and personal. The subject matter, of course, makes it difficult to try to take on almost any form of neutrality or would-be objectivity; given free rein to react, the writers here do -- consistently strongly. It makes for a very spirited collection -- though, at thirty pieces, an occasionally wearing one. And, despite the variety, inevitably a sense of repetition creeps in, the feeling that they're beating the same horse, so to speak.
Still, Lolita in the Afterlife is well worthwhile, and there are many fascinating perspectives here, in consistently well-written contributions. It is, anno 2021, very much of our time (and, as very much an American-based collection, place), but a welcome addition to the voluminous literature and commentary on the novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 April 2021
