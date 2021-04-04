

the complete review - anthology

Lolita in the Afterlife



edited by

Jenny Minton Quigley



general information | review summaries | our review | links

On Beauty, Risk, and Reckoning with the Most Indelible and Shocking Novel of the Twentieth Century

Edited by Jenny Minton Quigley

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : a good contemporary reaction-collection to the classic novel

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 2/12/2020 .

From the Reviews :

"The essays are uniformly enjoyable, and readers will find this collection full of welcome perspectives on a literary classic." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Lolita in the Afterlife collects pieces by thirty writers on Vladimir Nabokov's classic and (in)famous novel, more than sixty years after its publication in the United States in 1958. While different cultural backgrounds do inform many of the essays, the perspective is almost entirely American -- Aleksandar Hemon on 'Acquiring Lolita's Language' and Zainab Salbi on 'A Living Story of Lolita in Iraq' are among the few pieces that consider the book in in any way a foreign(-country) context --, and, for the most part, very much of the times: the "Me Too"-movement is frequently mentioned -- Morgan Jenkins' piece is even titled: 'Lolita, #MeToo, and Myself' --, and even the COVID-19-related lockdowns come up, and not just in Dani Shapiro's 'Lolita in Lockdown'. The contributions are predominantly but not overwhelmingly female (roughly two-thirds), and range from very personal takes to more general ones considering different aspects of the book and manifestations of its influences, including in fashion and music.

Editor Jenny Minton Quigley and many of the contributors wonder and/or consider whether it would even be possible to publish Lolita in this day and age. No less shocking than when it was first published -- unlike much that was denounced as outrageous or pornographic decades ago --, the nature of the relationship at the heart of Lolita remains beyond the pale; whatever its artistic merit, there's no getting around the fact that the novel is about the most abhorrent behavior, the violation of a child, and that the perpetrator is allowed to justify his behavior by being the one who narrates the story. (How successful he is is of course an open question, but, as several contributors note, it does make a huge difference that his victim is, essentially, not given a voice in the novel, presented only refracted through Humbert's entirely subjective and self-serving view.) The discomfort of almost all the contributors as they wrestle with the duality of the undeniable appeal of Nabokov's seductive writing and the sheer monstrosity of the subject-matter is palpable

Minton Quigley is the daughter of Walter Minton, the president of G.P.Putnam in 1958 and the man responsible for publishing the first American edition of Lolita, and her Introduction to this volume includes an interesting description of how that came about. Sarah Weinman adds a bit more to the story in focusing on 'The Showgirl Who Discovered Lolita', profiling Rosemary Ridgewell and expanding on the role she played, while Stacy Schiff's 'Véra and Lo' spotlights Véra Nabokov's role in the publication of her husband's book, providing a useful overview of its early reception. Meanwhile, in 'Witness for the Defense: My Father and Lolita', Emily Mortimer considers what her father, renowned novelist and criminal defense barrister John Mortimer, might have made of Lolita (he defended several cases prosecuted under the Obscene Publications Act of 1959) and Humbert (acknowledging that, given his crimes: "My father could never have got Humbert off in a court of law") -- with the neat overlap of Emily Mortimer having recently starred in the adaptation of Penelope Fitzgerald's The Bookshop, in which Lolita plays a pivotal role.

The train wreck that was the Broadway stage adaption by Edward Albee (starring Donald Sutherland and Ian Richardson -- and a twenty-four-year-old Blanche Baker in the title role ...) and the Alan Jay Lerner/John Barry musical version, alas, are overlooked (understandably so, since they have disappeared from view, long-dead branches of the otherwise flourishing Lolita-tree), but the longest piece in the collection, Tom Bissell's 'Nabokov's Rocking Chair: Lolita at the Movies', is a thorough look at the novel's path to the big screen, from Nabokov's own screenplay to the versions by Stanley Kubrick and Adrian Lyne. Looking at another form of adaptation in 'The Lollipop Room', Kira Von Eichel: "spent hours and days and weeks" listening to the enormous number of Lolita-inspired songs (two hundred alone titled 'Lolita', for a start), observing that: "at their core, rock and roll and pop are about sex" -- but Lolita decidedly isn't, compounding the uneasy mix.

She also points out that:

When we listen to the music of Lolita, she's no longer twelve. She hovers somewhere between sixteen and eighteen, near consent, easier to take.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 April 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

CoLOlations (at Zembla site)

complete review

See Index of Literary Essays

See Index of Anthologies

- Return to top of the page -