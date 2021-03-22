

the complete review - fiction

If You Kept a Record of Sins



by

Andrea Bajani



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Italian title: Se consideri le colpe

Translated by Elizabeth Harris

With an Afterword by Edmund White

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : small, beautifully written tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 28/3/2021 Anderson Tepper

From the Reviews :

"Bajani etches an impressionistic portrait of a young man -- like the foreign city outside his window -- trapped in a shadow land between past and present." - Anderson Tepper, The New York Times Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

If You Kept a Record of Sins is narrated by Lorenzo, and begins with his arrival in Bucharest, for the funeral of his mother. The narrative, the account of his days in Romania then, is a monologue addressed to the mother, a woman with whom the back and forth of conversation, or any form of active engagement is no longer possible. As we soon realize, this isn't a great stretch from the state of their relationship even before her death: if not quite estranged, mother and son had long had an increasingly disengaged relationship, drifting so far apart that little remained connecting them in any way.

Lorenzo's mother, Lula, was a successful businesswoman who, from the time Lorenzo was very young, traveled extensively and was away for extended periods of time. As we learn: "Before, you had a different life": Lula was born into a wealthy family, and though she was always something of a disappointment to her parents was very much part of it; she also married -- and then, with one fell swoop, was cast off by both families, the one she was born into and the ne she married into, when she had an affair. It was just a fling, and though she became pregnant, the man did not assume a role as father of the child or partner in her life.

Lorenzo was the product of the decisive breaks with her former, comfortable situation -- with Lula then never seeming able to grab hold of any sense of stability after that. When Lorenzo was three, Lula introduced a man into their lives, Emilio, a stepfather that Lorenzo was encouraged from the first to call 'Dad' (as he does practically throughout; we only even learn his name late on), but she seemed unable to fully buy into this new family unit: Dad remained -- to the bitter end -- but Lula began her business trips, staying away for longer periods of time, calling home less and less frequently.

Lula found success with a weight-loss machine she invented, an enormous egg-shaped machine into which you stepped, the top then lowered to completely enclose the body, whereupon it did its magic (something to do with the: "electric ionization of oxygen"). The symbolism of the egg -- which Lula herself describes as: "a second gestation, like entering the world a second time" -- is hard to overlook. It, and its success, did allow Lula a kind of reïnvention -- not least with the man long referred to by Lorenzo only as her partner, with whom she spent increasing amounts of time, and whom she eventually left Emilio (and Lorenzo) for, settling down in Romania with him -- a transition that had already been building with her: "early trips, two weeks there and back at most". Contact became evermore sporadic after that, until the near-present, when there was little more than a call around Christmas or so.

Lula's partner, Anselmi, remained a business partner but eventually took up with another woman and, as Lorenzo learns, his mother had long really let herself go before her death. Apparently, she had once considered returning to Italy, but couldn't bring herself to go through with it, remaining -- and crumbling -- in Romania.

The Romania Lorenzo travels to is a land of opportunity and reïnvention. Anselmi introduces Lorenzo to some friends of his, and points out:

Look at them, he whispered, meaning his five friends. Look how ugly they are. But here they could start over. In Italy, they didn't mean shit. And now -- he was shouting a little -- now, here they are.

The guide had walked us through only one floor, and then we had to leave. But worst of all, she never mentioned Ceaușescu. Not even once. We'd gone in there to learn about him, what he'd been capable of, but instead he was the emptiness the guide talked around, in her composed speech on tonnage, meters, numbers.

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 March 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Archipelago Books publicity page

Einaudi publicity page

Gallimard publicity page

See Index of Italian literature

Other books from Archipelago Books under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Italian author Andrea Bajani was born in 1975.

- Return to top of the page -