

the complete review - fiction

J R



by

William Gaddis



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The New York Review Books edition (2020) has an Introduction by Joy Williams

The Dalkey Archive Press edition (2012) had an Introduction by Rick Moody

(American) National Book Award, 1976

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : grand; bustling and over-full; dark, but also very funny

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times F 3/6/1976 Isobel Murray FAZ . 15/1/2011 Frank Hertweck London Rev. of Books . 6/3/1986 D.A.N.Jones The LA Times A+ 17/12/2020 Scott Bradfield The New Republic . 6/12/1975 Alfred Kazin The New Yorker . 26/1/1976 George Steiner The NY Times Book Rev. A 9/11/1975 George Stade The NY Rev. of Books . 10/6/1976 John Gardner TLS . 4/6/1976 Eric Korn

From the Reviews :

" J R should have been a good novel. (...) It is in places a glorious indictment of all the least acceptable faces of capitalism. But it doesn't work, because it is enormously long, and virtually unreadable. Without a reviewer's high conscience, I could not have finished it. (...) There are far too many characters and similar plot situations; it becomes hopelessly confusing in a most unhelpful way." - Isobel Murray, Financial Times





should have been a good novel. (...) It is in places a glorious indictment of all the least acceptable faces of capitalism. But it doesn't work, because it is enormously long, and virtually unreadable. Without a reviewer's high conscience, I could not have finished it. (...) There are far too many characters and similar plot situations; it becomes hopelessly confusing in a most unhelpful way." - " JR ist ein monströser Roman über einen elfjährigen Jungen, der ein gewaltiges Wirtschaftsimperium aufbaut. In aller Unschuld nimmt er das kapitalistische System beim Wort und auseinander. (...) (W)ährend die erfahrenen Banker von Typhon International das äußerst zynisch betreiben, macht JR das ohne Arg. Das Ergebnis ist das gleiche, weil Moralfragen nicht interessieren." - Frank Hertweck, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





ist ein monströser Roman über einen elfjährigen Jungen, der ein gewaltiges Wirtschaftsimperium aufbaut. In aller Unschuld nimmt er das kapitalistische System beim Wort und auseinander. (...) (W)ährend die erfahrenen Banker von Typhon International das äußerst zynisch betreiben, macht JR das ohne Arg. Das Ergebnis ist das gleiche, weil Moralfragen nicht interessieren." - " JR is largely about a young American boy messing up capitalist processes. I am perplexed by some of the dialogue, being unfamiliar with the business-supplement jargon which Gaddis parodies" - D.A.N. Jones, London Review of Books





is largely about a young American boy messing up capitalist processes. I am perplexed by some of the dialogue, being unfamiliar with the business-supplement jargon which Gaddis parodies" - "It is the biggest, funniest Marx Bros. film ever committed to text, and don’t worry too much about what it “means.” Like any great novel, it’s simply about the emotional lives of complex characters. If there’s a message, it’s simple: America has sold out everybody for crap. And the most successful wheeler-dealer is just a little kid looking for someone to talk to. JR knows making money isn’t hard; it just requires enough dedication to get up every morning and do stupid, dishonest things. In the ’60s and ’70s, when it was written, JR was about how bad America was getting. Today it’s about how awful America is ." - Scott Bradfield, The Los Angeles Times





was about how bad America was getting. Today it’s about how awful America ." - "Contemporary reality as represented in JR is a chaos of disconnections, a blizzard of noise. All the passages of narrative and description together would not add up to fifty of the book's over seven hundred pages. The rest is talk (.....) Gaddis's ear for the various tics and jargons, the pitch, stress and clangor of current American speech is so precise that its effects are uncanny. (...) But if you stand back from the wild and whirling words to where you can see the novel as a structure, as a system of relations among its parts rather than as an assemblage of referents to what is outside it, you see something other than the centrifugal forces of disruption at work. You see the equal if opposite centripetal forces of recurrence, reflection and analogy, of interlocking motifs and liked images, of buried puns and covert allusions, connecting the fragments. The esthetic order within the work is experienced as a compensation of sorts for the disorder without to which it refers." - George Stade, The New York Times Book Review





is a chaos of disconnections, a blizzard of noise. All the passages of narrative and description together would not add up to fifty of the book's over seven hundred pages. The rest is talk (.....) Gaddis's ear for the various tics and jargons, the pitch, stress and clangor of current American speech is so precise that its effects are uncanny. (...) But if you stand back from the wild and whirling words to where you can see the novel as a structure, as a system of relations among its parts rather than as an assemblage of referents to what is outside it, you see something other than the centrifugal forces of disruption at work. You see the equal if opposite centripetal forces of recurrence, reflection and analogy, of interlocking motifs and liked images, of buried puns and covert allusions, connecting the fragments. The esthetic order within the work is experienced as a compensation of sorts for the disorder without to which it refers." - " JR is, finally, bad art, but despite what Steiner thinks, it's wonderfully and easily readable. Except for the last two hundred pages or so, where the novel takes a turn toward rant -- filling the reader with an indignation he would never feel at a writer's betrayal of some lesser fiction -- JR is a delightful, large and various, technically brilliant entertainment. But it is also false, in the end, because the novel's self-righteous, emotionally uncontrolled last movement poisons what went before it, casting suspicion on what seemed at first basically generous and fairminded, genially satiric or justly sardonic." - John Gardner, The New York Review of Books





is, finally, bad art, but despite what Steiner thinks, it's wonderfully and easily readable. Except for the last two hundred pages or so, where the novel takes a turn toward rant -- filling the reader with an indignation he would never feel at a writer's betrayal of some lesser fiction -- is a delightful, large and various, technically brilliant entertainment. But it is also false, in the end, because the novel's self-righteous, emotionally uncontrolled last movement poisons what went before it, casting suspicion on what seemed at first basically generous and fairminded, genially satiric or justly sardonic." - "(A) rich muddy Mississippi-Missouri of a roman-fleuve (.....) It's a fairly undemanding point to get across, and Mr Gaddis extracts a stiff price for it. The novel is brutally hard to read, the reader's well-being treated with indifference or sadism. (...) If the texture of the writing were all, this would be fine, but there is a plot of exceptional complexity, which advances slowly and tempestuously like a glacier hidden in a dust storm, a new datum every dozen pages, the narrative thread desperately easy to lose like a treasure map concealed in a Jackson Pollock." - Eric Korn, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

From the first word -- "– Money ... ? " -- money and its flows dominate J R. It is slippery throughout, as concept and concretely. Cash is literally hard to hold onto, from the beginning, when the bag of twenty-odd dollars collected in a sixth grade social studies class for the purchase of a stock certificate (a "lesson in how our system works"), slips from teacher Amy Joubert's hands, "spilling the coins from its burst bottom into the unmown strip of grass", to the hapless Edward Bast, fishing coins out of his sock ("I have a hole in my pocket and the coins drop down my trouser leg"). Financial instruments -- of which myriad variations are tangled into the story --, meanwhile, prove slippery both in terms of ownership and valuation.

J R is a novel of the capitalist system and its workings -- all flow and trickle and spills, exchange and excess. It is a system that here is shown driven by sheer activity rather than actual underlying values, a perpetual motion machine of ceaseless circulation (often going in circles) that doesn't actually advance anything except itself. Money is often in the form of tangible, physical coins -- the smallest denominations -- the novel awash with them, from the bag of collected cash for that class stock purchase to the handfuls needed to feed pay-phones. School and city budgets and stock dealings, meanwhile, involve much larger sums -- but, in their more abstract paper form, are shifted even more easily around. The sense of out of control excess -- small or large scale -- is pervasive: even in a would-be hideout from this world in Manhattan, used by some of the characters with artistic aspirations, reminders are inescapable: water taps can't be turned off, continuously gushing, and with the address used as a mail drop by the J R of the title, absurdly great heaps of mail keep piling up (culminating in a delivery of a hundred thousand plastic flowers, a: "whole fucking truckload").

Style mirrors content in its embrace of excess. The novel is presented largely in the form of dialogue: it is nearly all talk, a near-incessant quick-burst back and forth that is only nominally conversational and is often not easy to follow. The narrative is uninterrupted, with no chapter- or other obvious breaks; one scene segues into the next, often disorientingly rather than seamlessly, without an obvious transition, plunging the reader into yet more uncertainty. Dialogue is unattributed, with any mention of names casual and incidental; often it is not immediately (or long ...) clear who is actually present and/or speaking in a given scene.

Gaddis does have his characters speak to one another, but the dialogue he captures isn't the (all too) neatly-presented give-and-take most authors offer but rather the raw back and forth much truer to real-life exchanges, people talking past and over each other, often missing (or avoiding) what would seem to be the point, much more frequently evasive (or willfully obtuse) than responsive. (In this regard too several go to considerable extremes -- most obviously Jack Gibbs addressing a train-conductor in German to avoid explaining why he only has a half-fare ticket while later spouting Spanish in another exercise in avoidance). Quite a bit of the dialogue is telephone conversation -- and often just the one side of it -- complete with bad connections, disguised voices, and crossed wires, but the in-person back and forth (and frequent cross-talk) is practically as confounding. Occasionally, even the characters acknowledge they're lost -- "Anybody know what he's talking about ?" -- and readers are certainly challenged from beginning to the end, as Gaddis does not make it easy for them (and never lets up: there's an incredible drive to the narrative).

At one point Gibbs rants:

Whole God damned problem tastes like apricots, whole God damned problem listen whole God damned problem read Wiener on communication, more complicated the message, more God damned chance for errors, take a few years of marriage such a God damned complex of messages going both ways can't get a God damned thing across.

The function of this school is custodial. It's here to keep the kids off the streets until the girls are big enough to get pregnant and the boys are old enough to go out and hold up a gas station, it's strictly custodial and the rest is plumbing.

Now here's thirty-two thousand six hundred and seventy for blacktopping the parking lot over to the tv studio.

– That's the only bid that came in.

– And there's this twelve thousand dollars item for books.

– That's supposed to be twelve hundred, the twelve thousand should be for paper towels. Besides, there's already that bequest for books for the library.

– Did it say books in so many words ? No. It's a bequest for the library.

– Use it for a pegboard. You need a pegboard in a library. Books you don't know what you're getting into.

that bleak little Vansant boy and it's not funny, really. He's so earnest so, he thinks there's a millionaire behind everything he sees and that's all he does see, it's just all so sad.

– Would you want to do that ? Mr Bast ?

– Do what.

– This import export business right from your own home.

– Import and export what.

– How do I know but I mean that's not the thing anyway, you know ? he kicked a can up the highway's unkempt shoulder kicking the weeds for some remnant of sidewalk, – I mean the thing is just where you get to sell something like, wait a second ...

– Who this, this what's his name Bast ? Looks like he wouldn't know an eight percent debenture from a pork belly damned amateurs don't know the rules come in and ruin the whole damn game for everybody.

– Whole Türschluss generation, kind of paralysis of will sets in and you're ...

– Friend who apparently just lost his last refuge from reality, sounds like it's too late for him to be the things he never wanted to be either, he's ...

– No now stop, just stop for a minute ! This whole thing has to stop somewhere don't you understand that ?

I mean why should somebody go steal and break the law to get all they can when there's always some law where you can be legal and get it all anyway ! So I mean I do what you're supposed to and everybody gets ...

I mean that's the thing of this here limited reliability you know ? See where these new directors get pissed off at me for this here erotic management only I'm like acting for the corporation doing all this stuff for these here stockholders with this limited reliability it's like the corporation did it itself which you can't go put a corporation in jail, I mean it would be like sticking this bunch of papers in jail see so ...

– You're writing a book ? she turned sharply, caught her glasses against his dangling hand.

– Yes, but it's still, it's not finished I'm ...

– A novel ?

– Not a, no no it's more of a book about order and disorder more of a sort of a, sort of a social history of mechanization and the arts, the destructive element ...

– It sounds a little difficult, is it ?

– Difficult as I can make it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 April 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

Other books from New York Review Books

Index of National Book Award-winning works under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American author William Gaddis (1922-1998) won two National Book Awards (for J.R. and A Frolic of His Own) and a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship.

- Return to top of the page -