the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 March 2021

21 March: The Dutch Riveter | Translation in ... India


21 March 2021 - Sunday

The Dutch Riveter | Translation in ... India

       The Dutch Riveter

       At the European Literature Network the new issue of The Riveter is up -- Writing from the Netherlands. Yes, only in the dreaded pdf format, but an impressive 116 pages of content -- essays, reviews, poetry, and excerpts, all in all a great look at the contemporary Dutch scene.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Translation in ... India

       In The Print Rachel John finds that The real crisis in Indian literature is the translation pyramid. Bangla sits at the top.

       An interesting article -- and I appreciate being pointed to the Translation Today archive; certainly a lot here that's of interest as well. (Also: disappointing to learn that what sounded like a great concept, the Writers & Translators Association India: "is currently on hold due to, well, a lack of sufficient interest from Indian writers and translators".)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


