the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Literary Saloon
the literary
at the
complete review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 March 2021
21 March:
The Dutch Riveter | Translation in ... India
21 March 2021
- Sunday
The Dutch Riveter | Translation in ... India
The Dutch Riveter
At the European Literature Network the new issue of The Riveter is up -- Writing from the Netherlands.
Yes, only in the dreaded pdf format, but an impressive 116 pages of content -- essays, reviews, poetry, and excerpts, all in all a great look at the contemporary Dutch scene.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Translation in ... India
In The Print Rachel John finds that The real crisis in Indian literature is the translation pyramid. Bangla sits at the top.
An interesting article -- and I appreciate being pointed to the Translation Today archive; certainly a lot here that's of interest as well.
(Also: disappointing to learn that what sounded like a great concept, the Writers & Translators Association India: "is currently on hold due to, well, a lack of sufficient interest from Indian writers and translators".)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
