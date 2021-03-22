

The Things We've Seen



by

Agustín Fernández Mallo



Spanish title: Trilogia de la guerra

Translated by Thomas Bunstead

" Trilogía de la guerra nace de internet, o mejor, de aplicar la idea de red a la tela de conexiones entre los vivos y los muertos, como si hubiese una forma de vida más allá de la Historia oficial, hecha de los restos de tantos naufragios de la razón y el instinto que han estado en el origen de los distintos apocalipsis de los que la novela se hace eco. La soberbia parte final, con el deambular de la pareja del protagonista por las playas de Normandía, es pieza mayor de escritor, que por cierto se reivindica como narrador. Muestra la madurez que su obra demandaba y que ha repartido por diferentes páginas de una novela a la que, no obstante, una poda de su parte central habría beneficiado." - José María Pozuelo Yvancos, ABC





es en su contenido, estructura y estilo una novela fractal, es decir, un texto infinito que reproduce, en cada pequeña porción, un universo infinito a veces igual al que lo contiene, aunque más frecuentemente con variantes. (...) Ambiciosa, brillante e inteligente, es, sobre todo, un magnífico mosaico que trata de reflejar la desmesurada complejidad de nuestro tiempo y nuestro desamparo en él como individuos." - "Trilogía de la guerra resulta tan acaparadora que es imposible no admitir cierto barullo entre la ocurrencia (...) y la brillantez (.....) Con esa libertad y alguna prolijidad de talento especulativo (...) Fernández Mallo nos emplaza a revisar la estructura de la realidad, restituyéndola con otras metáforas, con un nuevo carácter germinativo, cuyo potencial resida en la combinación de ciencia y poesía, de rigor y anomalía, una alianza de incertidumbre capaz de crear el aliento que produce la apelación a los significados." - Francisco Solano, El País

The complete review 's Review :

Like The Nocilla Trilogy (Nocilla Dream, etc.), The Things We've Seen is a trilogy; indeed, the original Spanish title is Trilogia de la guerra ('Trilogy of war'). Its three separate books seem, in fact, certainly at first glance, very distinct -- though, unsurprisingly, considerable overlap reveals itself, especially in the themes, not least that of war (though more as foundation and background than focus). Each part is also tied to a geographic locale, though the narrators -- a separate one for each book -- also range beyond it in their accounts.

Book I is: 'San Simón Island (Fossil Fuels)' and is itself divided into three parts, with its narrator the one most closely resembling author Fernández Mallo. It begins in the fall of 2014, with him accepting an invitation to join a panel at a three-day 'Net-Thinking' symposium on the island of San Simón, which he initially thinks he's never heard of before. (In his Acknowledgements Fernández Mallo mentions that the novel: "was begun in 2013 on San Simón Island, and he did indeed participate in a Nethinking event there in the spring of that year.) The participants stay at a hotel on the island, but there are no other guests, or live audience for the discussions -- which are, however, streamed out live. Although there are decent facilities on the island, they haven't managed to sustain any real activity here, and they plan to even close the place down entirely over the winter.

During the Spanish Civil War, San Simón served as prison camp, and this history haunts it and the narrator's visit. His fascination with the island is such that he decides to return to it later in the fall. Knowing the site will be entirely abandoned, he secretly sails back to it and installs himself there for an extended stay -- with his account of this ending abruptly:

The last thing I remember was tottering over to the bed. From that moment on, for almost a year, all trace of me is lost. A period I have no memory of whatsoever.

He was writing by hand, in something of a fury. When I asked what he was writing, he said it was a story that had just come to him, 'The story of the fourth astronaut,' he called it

I feature in none of the photos of the lunar expedition, the reason being that it was always me taking the photos.

'Reality is eminently disordered,' he said. 'We never perceive things in their correct order, which means that when we're talking or writing we don't keep to the correct temporal sequence either. Life is an nth degree plane crash, life is a great catastrophe, the definitive accident, and our attempts to recount it are shot through with that same disorderedness.'

(W)hat's truly significant about Sebald's book, the narration itself is fractal-like, I repeat, the narration itself is fractal-like. Sebald's style, the way he presents the facts and the history alike, is also a fractal, because he doesn't proceed in linear fashion like your usual itinerant storyteller, or your usual writer either, stringing exceptional moments and more or less sentimental memories together, rather he approaches history and his own walking tour in a fractal-like fashion, folding it together like a fractal

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 March 2021

About the Author :

Spanish author Agustín Fernández Mallo was born in 1967.

