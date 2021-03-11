the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 March 2021
11 March:
Women's Prize for Fiction longlist | Translation from the ... Tulu
11 March 2021
- Thursday
Women's Prize for Fiction longlist | Translation from the ... Tulu
Women's Prize for Fiction longlist
They've announced the sixteen-title strong longlist for this year's Women's Prize for Fiction.
The only longlisted title under review at the complete review is Susanna Clarke's Piranesi.
See also judge Nesrine Malik in The Guardian, writing on how: I used to think fiction was indulgent. Judging the Women's prize reminded me it is essential.
The shortlist will be announced 28 April.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Translation from the ... Tulu
In The Hindu they report that the English translation of 50 Tulu short stories released -- the 544-page collection Heartbeats.
This is certainly good news -- but I also like how they're keeping count of what's available in English: this is the seventh volume of translations from the Tulu by K.Chinnappa Gowda and B.Surendra Rao, and:
With this, 2,100 pages of different forms of Tulu literature, translated by the two scholars, are now available for reading in the universal language.
It's not yet listed at the Manipal Universal Press site, but some of the other translations are; see, for example, the publicity page for Sati Kamale.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
