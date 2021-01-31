Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Touring the Land of the Dead



by

Kashimada Maki



general information | our review | links | about the author

Two Novellas

Includes: Touring the Land of the Dead (冥土めぐり, 2012) Ninety-Nine Kisses (99の接吻, 2009)

Translated by Haydn Trowell

Touring the Land of the Dead was awarded the Akutagawa Prize in 2012

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : strong if very different stories, both with compelling protagonists

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Touring the Land of the Dead consists of two novellas, the title piece and 'Ninety-Nine Kisses'.



'Touring the Land of the Dead' centers around Natsuko. Her present-day situation seems like a difficult one: the man she married, Taichi, was struck by a neurological illness, apparently shortly after they married, and has been an invalid for eight years, leaving Natsuko to support them, working part-time at the local ward office -- and yet these eight years: "were still better than what had come before". Natsuko does not like to recall the past, times that had been superficially -- certainly financially -- much better, but which she had found oppressive

Only her mother and brother immersed themselves in memories of a happy past, dreaming, and talking endlesly about their dreams. All Natsuko could do was block her ears.

She couldn't pin down exactly why, but she found herself wanting to marry him. She could only imagine her mother's resentment were she to wed a man so far removed from her mother's ideals. Some evil influence practically tempted her to do it.

The same people who wouldn't spare Natsuko a second glance would, for some reason, shower Taichi with all manner of kindness. It happened all the time.

When my sisters die, I'll probably end up disappearing. Not dying -- disappearing. There would be no pain. It wouldn't bother me at all to just turn invisible and fade away.

After Dad left, Mom and us four sisters -- we had all been doing so well as a family of women. Isn't that the future that we were all looking forward to ? Didn't we promise each other that we would all go to the same neighborhood old people's home ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 March 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Europa Editions publicity page

Kawade publicity page

See Index of Japanese literature

Index of Akutagawa Prize-winning works under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Japanese author Kashimada Maki (鹿島田真希) was born in 1976.

- Return to top of the page -