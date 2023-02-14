Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Love at Six Thousand Degrees



by

Kashimada Maki



general information | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 六〇〇〇度の愛

Translated by Haydn Trowell

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : odd but effective

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The jacket-copy of Love at Six Thousand Degrees notes that it is: "Inspired partly by Marguerite Duras's screenplay for "Hiroshima, Mon Amour" and there are certainly echoes of it here, both in the central encounter of the story-- two strangers coming together -- and the enormous shadow of an atomic bombed city that looms over it. In this case it is Nagasaki, the city the main protagonist travels to.

The novel begins with a domestic scene, a woman cooking and looking after her young child. The emergency alarm goes off in their apartment complex, and although it is a simple malfunction:

the alarm in the woman's mind it won't stop ringing. It urges her to act, quickly. The scene that a moment earlier had been drowned out from her head is born again.

She leaves the child with an acquaintance, and alone, packs her suitcase. Then, she departs. In the back of her mind, her thoughts are consumed by a mushroom cloud, slowly swaying, slowly expanding.

There is no essence to my words. Only fragmentary memories. No timeline. There is a book in my mind, its pages in disarray. I don't know my own ending yet. Is it the death of my brother ? My life with my healthy and good husband ? Or is it even further into the future ?

In Russia, they say I have yellow skin. In Japan, people say I'm white. Even I wonder what color my face is.

You don't know anything about yourself, do you ?

No.

You won't even make up your own mind.

I can't.

They may have devoured each other's flesh, but they didn't hold hands or brush up against one another playfully. Because they weren't lovers. The intersection of their lives was only here in Nagasaki, only now, for this one brief instant.

Is it a human body that I am devouring ? Really ? Isn't it this state of being, this land ... Nagasaki ? It's Nagasaki that I am devouring. And you, no one, you ... are Nagasaki.

Nagasaki, that's my name.

Maybe I'll dismantle you. Maybe then I'll find meaning.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 February 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Europa Editions publicity page

新潮社 publicity page

See Index of Japanese literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Japanese author Kashimada Maki (鹿島田真希) was born in 1976.

- Return to top of the page -