|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Edition 69
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : lovely volume; explicit, but much of it well-turned
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Edice 69 was a series of erotic literature and art established by Jindřich Štyrský.
He published six volumes in all, between 1931 and 1933, of which three are collected in this edition of Edition 69.
(The other three were: the Marquis de Sade's Justine, a selection from Pietro Aretino's Ragionamenti, and a selection of works by Pierre-Jean-Baptiste Nougaret.)
Because of their erotic nature, the original volumes were privately printed and not intended for public sale; they were also published as very limited editions: 138 copies of the works by Nezval and Halas printed, and only 69 of the Štyrský.
(Helpfully, the colophons to each piece are also presented in translation -- the one to Štyrský's Emilie Comes to Me in a Dream warning: "It should be kept in a secure location and out of the reach of minors".)
The word FUCK is diamond-hard, translucent, a classic. As if adopting the appearance of a gem from a noble Alexandrine, it has, since it is forbidden, a magical power. It is one of the Kabbalistic abbreviations for the erotic aura, and I love it.The word then follows him as he eventually dares go to the local bordello (with its: "archaic charm of a Max Ernst collage of etchings") and is initiated, a half dream-like experience Nezval captures particularly well.
Sexual Nocturne is a neat little tale of memory and passion and language. Particularly impressive is how Nezval plays with the said -- notably that one word -- and the unsaid: at twelve, he wrote his: "princess a love letter in invisible ink" ("full of trite phrases") that seems to have gone entirely unread, for example, and in the closing scene the adult narrator encounters a woman who knew him when he was a child, who speaks to him but also says: "No, don't say a word".
František Halas' Thyrsos is a sequence of erotic poems, amusing if largely inconsequential pieces. Very short, they describe small scenes. There is at least some creative expression, as in the verse from 'A Scene from Antiquity':
Oh his surprise as he feverishly shovesTranslator Jed Slast presents the poems as rhyming as well, and they have an agreeable feel to them, but all in all they're little more than small divertissements.
Jindřich Štyrský's Emilie Comes to Me in a Dream is also a story of recollection. While the opening lines claims: "Emilie quietly recedes from my days, evenings, and dreams", she is still very much a presence here. Her memory also colors that of several other women who have been significant figures in his life, across an account that veers often into the surreal-dreamlike -- most vividly with an expanding vulva ("increasing in size until it overflowed the bed and extended over the floor like lava filling up my room").
So also there bits such as:
The heaven's sleep and somewhere behind the hedge a woman sculpted from raw meat awaits you. Will you feed her ice ?The powerful figure of Emilie and what she evokes do help make for a piece that, for all its digressions, has a cohesive feel -- culminating also in the devastating final scene, a memory from his childhood with his sister.
Emilie Comes to Me in a Dream also comes with a Postscript, by Bohuslav Brouk, not so much directly about Štyrský's work but considering, more generally, 'pornophiles' -- an odd little essay.
All three works include artwork by Štyrský -- collages for the two prose pieces (albeit with a very different feel for each), and simple drawings accompanying Halas' poetry. They are certainly graphic, but also quite remarkable. They complement the texts but also impress on their own.
Slast's Translator's Note also provides a helpful brief overview of the works.
Edition 69 is a lovely little volume -- a beautifully produced book (as one can always expect from Twisted Spoon Press), with some significant (if explicit) artwork. Both Nezval and Štyrský's short prose pieces are well worthwhile -- more than curiosities -- and, though not nearly of the same literary quality, Halas' poems are an amusing enough accompaniment.
- M.A.Orthofer, 17 March 2021
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Czech author Vítězslav Nezval lived 1900 to 1958.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2021 the complete review