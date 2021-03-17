

Edition 69



This collection consists of: Sexual Nocturne by Vítězslav Nezval ( Sexuální nocturno , 1931) Thyrsos by František Halas ( Thyrsos , 1932) Emilie Comes to Me in a Dream by Jindřich Štyrský ( Emilie přichází ke mně ve snu , 1933), with a Postscript by Bohuslav Brouk

With artwork by Jindřich Štyrský

Translated and with an afterword by Jed Slast

B+ : lovely volume; explicit, but much of it well-turned

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 8/4/2005 Nicholas Clee

From the Reviews :

"(W)orth seeking out by anyone with a taste for a kind of writing that is distinctively middle European: intellectual, graphic and surreal. Nezval and Styrsky's writings, and Styrsky's punctilious drawings throughout the text, evoke the fin de siècle rather than their decade of composition." - Nicholas Clee, The Guardian

The complete review 's Review :

Edice 69 was a series of erotic literature and art established by Jindřich Štyrský. He published six volumes in all, between 1931 and 1933, of which three are collected in this edition of Edition 69. (The other three were: the Marquis de Sade's Justine, a selection from Pietro Aretino's Ragionamenti, and a selection of works by Pierre-Jean-Baptiste Nougaret.) Because of their erotic nature, the original volumes were privately printed and not intended for public sale; they were also published as very limited editions: 138 copies of the works by Nezval and Halas printed, and only 69 of the Štyrský. (Helpfully, the colophons to each piece are also presented in translation -- the one to Štyrský's Emilie Comes to Me in a Dream warning: "It should be kept in a secure location and out of the reach of minors".)



Sexual Nocturne by Vítězslav Nezval has its narrator looking back to his youth and early sexual experience (in the broadest sense of the term). He notes that nearly every year he returns to T., the town where he was a student from age eleven to nineteen -- and that: "T. is my Pompeii, my legend", his account then a meandering in memory and place.

As a youth he is all sexual confusion and uncertainty, furtively masturbating. He observes how at age fifteen he still was more focused simply on a woman's face: "We want to be loved, and the eyes play the greatest role in this" -- and how: "I wasn't masturbating to bodies, but to heads, to eyes, and it dejected me". He then reports on an earlier crush, when he was just twelve, a back and forth between some girls and him, exchanging notes. The object of his adoration asked: "Do you understand these things ?" and while he can claim to -- "First you fuck and then after nine months a baby is born" is his response -- he only really has the vaguest understanding. The note gets him in trouble, too; he is confronted about it -- and its language, egged on in one exchange to: "Say the word ! Say the word !"

The focus on the word, and with it the sense of the power of language and just how meaning-full a single word can be, is neatly conveyed. This word is also liberating for the youth, cutting to the quick ("I have little tolerance for its disgraceful and comic synonyms", the narrator also observes). It is this one word which hits the spot, so to speak:

The word FUCK is diamond-hard, translucent, a classic. As if adopting the appearance of a gem from a noble Alexandrine, it has, since it is forbidden, a magical power. It is one of the Kabbalistic abbreviations for the erotic aura, and I love it.

Oh his surprise as he feverishly shoves

through her lowered hair his little flute

that she deftly excites for his desire to shoot

and wet her prurient mouth with dewy love

The heaven's sleep and somewhere behind the hedge a woman sculpted from raw meat awaits you. Will you feed her ice ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 March 2021

About the Authors :

Czech author Vítězslav Nezval lived 1900 to 1958.



Czech author František Halas lived 1901 to 1949.



Czech author Jindřich Štyrský lived 1899 to 1942.

