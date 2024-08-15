Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - autobiographical

A Prague Flâneur



by

Vítězslav Nezval



Czech title: Pražský chodec

Translated by Jed Slast

With several photographs

Our Assessment:



B : nice account of place and time, with interesting digressions

The complete review 's Review :

A Prague Flâneur opens with Vítězslav Nezval having handed in the manuscript for his The Absolute Gravedigger -- on 9 June 1937, as he precisely dates it -- and beginning his account of some of his Prague wanderings over the next year. (He will then also note, near the end: "Today, June 29 [1938], as I bring this book to a close" .....)

It is a time when, as is all too clear:

If I had opened a newspaper. I would have seen so much ink devoted to the imminence of war. The threat of war, the threat to destroy all these café terraces, this Petřín Hill, these castle towers. The threat to destroy this city through which I walk.

Maybe this is why the role of the "flâneur" seems so ideal, because life is indeed fleeting. When we walk -- and especially when we walk with no destination in mind -- the faint images of our desire impose themselves on our steps and prevent us from seeing its end, its converse.

I do not consider myself, nor should I be considered, one of those apostates who sobered up by parting ways with the Surrealist Group.

On the contrary, my love for the revelations of Surrealism, so poignantly dovetailing with my own dreams, a perfect correspondence with them, has persuaded me to write these lines.

The ineffable magic of this city I walk through is beyond dispute, a peculiar mix of acutely archaic charm and a modern sensibility.

If a poet, he shouldn't let onerous or attenuated ambition affect him, and he should refrain from writing ! This spellbound man should refrain from writing, if he doesn't want what he has snared to evaporate through all his pores. Refrain from writing !

The poet is someone who destroys and creates myths, who destroys them to create new ones, always more real.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 August 2024

Twisted Spoon Press publicity page

Labyrint publicity page

About the Author :

Czech author Vítězslav Nezval lived 1900 to 1958.

