the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 March 2021

1 March: New Latin American Literature Today | The Notebooks of Serafino Gubbio review


1 March 2021 - Monday

New Latin American Literature Today | The Notebooks of Serafino Gubbio review

       New Latin American Literature Today

       The February issue of Latin American Literature Today is now available online, with Albalucía Ángel as the featured author and quite a bit of Octavio Paz-coverage, among much else -- including the always interesting selection of book reviews.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Notebooks of Serafino Gubbio review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Nobel laureate Luigi Pirandello's 1915 novel, The Notebooks of Serafino Gubbio -- also published as Shoot ! --, recently re-issued by Dedalus.

       This translation is by C.K. Scott Moncrieff -- yes, the translator better known for doing Proust.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


