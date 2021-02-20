the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 February 2021

21 February: Klara and the Sun countdown | Translating Bangla literature | Iranian Book of the Year Awards


21 February 2021 - Sunday

Klara and the Sun countdown | Translating Bangla literature
Iranian Book of the Year Awards

       Klara and the Sun countdown

       The release of Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro's Klara and the Sun, on 2 March, is one of the big publishing events of the year, and the PR blitz is beginning.
       You can read 'exclusive' extracts at both The Guardian and npr, and at The Guardian Lisa Allardice also has a lengthy profile, Kazuo Ishiguro: 'AI, gene-editing, big data ... I worry we are not in control of these things any more'. And The Guardian has now also asked a variety of authors to name the: 'Kazuo Ishiguro novels closest to their hearts', in My favourite Ishiguro: by Margaret Atwood, Ian Rankin and more.
       Technically 'embargoed' until the second, there are nevertheless already reviews out from Publishers Weekly ("This dazzling genre-bending work is a delight") and Kirkus Reviews ("A haunting fable of a lonely, moribund world that is entirely too plausible"). I have my copy, but will wait to post a review until early March, with the first (no doubt huge) batch of reviews to link to.
       Meanwhile, pre-order your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

       A couple of Ishiguro titles are already under review at the complete review: Never Let Me Go and When we were Orphans.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translating Bangla literature

       In The Daily Star Niaz Zaman looks at Navigating Bangla literary: Translations, addressing a variety of issue regarding translation from Bangla into English.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Iranian Book of the Year Awards

       They've announced the Iranian Book of the Year Award winners, with President Hassan Rouhani handing out the prizes; see, for example, the Tehran Times report, Iran's Book of the Year Awards announces winners.
       The best novel prize went to Mansur Alimoradi's Mid-Day Incantations, which was also one of the three finalists for the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Award a few months ago; see also the Nimaj publicity page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


