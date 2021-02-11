the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 February 2021

11 February: PEN America Literary Awards finalists | PEN Translates awards | Folio Prize shortlist | An I-Novel review


11 February 2021 - Thursday

PEN America Literary Awards finalists | PEN Translates awards
Folio Prize shortlist | An I-Novel review

       PEN America Literary Awards finalists

       They've announced the finalists in the eleven different categories for this year's PEN America Literary Awards.
       The only title under review at the complete review is one of the PEN Translation Prize finalists, Chris Andrews' translation of Kaouther Adimi's Our Riches (published as: A Bookshop in Algiers in the UK).
       The winners will be announced 8 April.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       PEN Translates awards

       English PEN has announced their PEN Translates awards -- grants for the translations of 15 books, covering 14 countries and 12 languages.
       Only one previous book by any of these authors is under review at the complete review -- Daniela Hodrová's A Kingdom of Souls -- and I'm definitely curious about this new work of hers, but quite a few of the others look to be of considerable interest as well.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Folio Prize shortlist

       They've announced the eight-title shortlist for this year's Rathbones Folio Prize, awarded to: "works of literature in which the subjects being explored achieve their most perfect and thrilling expression", regardless of genre.
       It looks like an interesting variety, though I haven't seen any of these.
       The winner will be announced 24 March.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       An I-Novel review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Mizumura Minae's 1995 An I-Novel, now in English from Columbia University Press -- certainly one of the most anticipated translations of the year for me.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


