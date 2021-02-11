the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 February 2021
11 February:
PEN America Literary Awards finalists | PEN Translates awards | Folio Prize shortlist | An I-Novel review
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 February 2021
- Thursday
PEN America Literary Awards finalists | PEN Translates awards
Folio Prize shortlist | An I-Novel review
PEN America Literary Awards finalists
They've announced the finalists in the eleven different categories for this year's PEN America Literary Awards.
The only title under review at the complete review is one of the PEN Translation Prize finalists, Chris Andrews' translation of Kaouther Adimi's Our Riches (published as: A Bookshop in Algiers in the UK).
The winners will be announced 8 April.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
PEN Translates awards
English PEN has announced their PEN Translates awards -- grants for the translations of 15 books, covering 14 countries and 12 languages.
Only one previous book by any of these authors is under review at the complete review -- Daniela Hodrová's A Kingdom of Souls -- and I'm definitely curious about this new work of hers, but quite a few of the others look to be of considerable interest as well.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Folio Prize shortlist
They've announced the eight-title shortlist for this year's Rathbones Folio Prize, awarded to: "works of literature in which the subjects being explored achieve their most perfect and thrilling expression", regardless of genre.
It looks like an interesting variety, though I haven't seen any of these.
The winner will be announced 24 March.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
An I-Novel review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Mizumura Minae's 1995 An I-Novel, now in English from Columbia University Press -- certainly one of the most anticipated translations of the year for me.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 February 2021)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2021 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links