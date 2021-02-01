the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 February 2021
1 February:
Writing in ... Pakistan | Suggestions to the Sahitya Akademi | Dyskolos review
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 February 2021
- Monday
Writing in ... Pakistan | Suggestions to the Sahitya Akademi | Dyskolos review
Writing in ... Pakistan
In Dawn Harris Khalique considers Pakistan's English Writers.
He thinks: "the best literary talent in Pakistan is still manifested through our native languages -- Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto and others", even as he accepts that: "we must acknowledge the fact that English is fast catching up as one of our own languages of literary expression".
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Suggestions to the Sahitya Akademi
The Sahitya Akademi is India's National Academy of Letters, and with their awards approaching -- among the most prestigious in Indian literature, and notable for being awarded in all 24 official Indian languages -- Medha Singh thinks it might be time to shake things up a little, as at Scroll.in: As the awards season approaches, a poet and editor offers some suggestions to the Sahitya Akademi.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Dyskolos review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Menander's Dyskolos ('The Peevish Fellow'), in W.G.Arnott's translation in the Loeb Classical Library-collection.
This is the one (essentially) complete play by Menander that has survived -- though remarkably the full text was only (re)discovered in 1952.
I have the whole set of Loeb Plautus plays and have started in on those -- see e.g. Amphitryon -- and given how strongly influenced he was by Menander I figured I should go back to the source, too.
Not sure how much of the more fragmentary material (i.e. all the rest) I'll make it through, however.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 31 January 2021)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2021 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links