the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 February 2021

1 February: Writing in ... Pakistan | Suggestions to the Sahitya Akademi | Dyskolos review


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 February 2021 - Monday

Writing in ... Pakistan | Suggestions to the Sahitya Akademi | Dyskolos review

       Writing in ... Pakistan

       In Dawn Harris Khalique considers Pakistan's English Writers.
       He thinks: "the best literary talent in Pakistan is still manifested through our native languages -- Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto and others", even as he accepts that: "we must acknowledge the fact that English is fast catching up as one of our own languages of literary expression".

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Suggestions to the Sahitya Akademi

       The Sahitya Akademi is India's National Academy of Letters, and with their awards approaching -- among the most prestigious in Indian literature, and notable for being awarded in all 24 official Indian languages -- Medha Singh thinks it might be time to shake things up a little, as at Scroll.in: As the awards season approaches, a poet and editor offers some suggestions to the Sahitya Akademi.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Dyskolos review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Menander's Dyskolos ('The Peevish Fellow'), in W.G.Arnott's translation in the Loeb Classical Library-collection.

       This is the one (essentially) complete play by Menander that has survived -- though remarkably the full text was only (re)discovered in 1952.
       I have the whole set of Loeb Plautus plays and have started in on those -- see e.g. Amphitryon -- and given how strongly influenced he was by Menander I figured I should go back to the source, too. Not sure how much of the more fragmentary material (i.e. all the rest) I'll make it through, however.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 31 January 2021)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2021 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links