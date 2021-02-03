

The Delivery



by

Peter Mendelsund



Title: The Delivery Author: Peter Mendelsund Genre: Novel Written: 2021 Length: 284 pages Availability: The Delivery - US The Delivery - UK The Delivery - Canada

Our Assessment:



B : clever in its construction -- which ultimately proves more drawback than blessing

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 7/12/2020 .

From the Reviews :

"The author's playful sense of form and command of language make for an original and provocative novel." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

In roughest outline, The Delivery is a workplace-chronicle, describing a refugee delivery boy's on-the-job experiences. New to the country, the delivery boy starts out with essentially no knowledge of the local language, and the account also begins at a basic level, with the description and observations clipped bits and pieces: the first chapter reads, in its entirety: "Delivery 1: ★★". The account is (mostly) in the third person, and the language itself is not basic, but for much of the novel it is very piecemeal, strings of short passages -- a few words or sentences --, rather than a conventionally unfolding narrative; it does, however, grow in complexity over its three parts: in the second part, chapters extend to sequences of paragraphs and more closely resemble conventional narrative, while the final part is -- after a few brief opening statements and questions -- a single long sentence/paragraph.

We can slowly piece together at least some of the delivery boy's background. He comes from a country ruled by a tyrant, a typical strongman-leader of a repressive regime. The delivery boy was in a youth orchestra, and he was a student of languages (though, inconveniently, not of the one of the country he winds up in). He fled his homeland, a trip that involved traveling by ship, and he wound up in this unnamed metropolis, where he works off the debt he owes for his path to freedom -- an arrangement stacked against him and all his co-workers who are in the same position, basically ensuring that they find themselves in positions resembling indentured servitude, with little hope of ever being able to pay back what they are said to owe.

From when he arrived, the delivery boy has been helped by one of the dispatchers, N., who shows him the ropes and provides not only the necessary basic support but also extends her help beyond that ("N. gave him the promising jobs"). She remains something of a mystery to him, too, as she maintains some distance -- she's often gruff on the job -- but clearly there's a connection. And the delivery boy is drawn to her.

Language and communication is central to much of the story, and its telling. In this new country, the delivery boy must learn a new language, and only slowly comes to understand some of the nuances; his job means that it is a very specific vocabulary that is fundamental -- "N. taught him: Customer, block, delivery, doorman, sidewalk, elevator, manor, house, tenant, stoop, Supervisor, "stay dry", so on". Communication can be both basic and direct -- the specific instructions regarding place and time of delivery -- and much more subtle; among the lessons the delivery boy learns early regarding his interactions with N. is:

(Which is to say that the delivery boy knew -- that she was speaking to him through the dispatches themselves.)

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 February 2021

:

Farrar, Straus and Giroux publicity page

About the Author :

American author Peter Mendelsund is also well-known for his book-cover designs.

