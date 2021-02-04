

the complete review - fiction

Maigret Hesitates



by

Georges Simenon



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Maigret hésite

Translated by Howard Curtis

Previously translated by Lyn Moir (1969)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : an inspired variation on the usual investigation, well-handled

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 19/10/1968 Gabrielle Rolin The NY Times* A 5/5/1970 John Leonard Sunday Telegraph* . 9/8/1970 Francis Goff Sunday Times* . 2/8/1970 Henry Reed The Times* A 27/6/1970 H.R.F.Keating

[* review of earlier translation]

From the Reviews :

"As usual in the later Maigret novels, the mystery resides not so much in events as in character. (...) The result, of course, is another diamond." - John Leonard, The New York Times





"The nuances marriage, the strains of middle age, the meaningless social life of the well-off -- he knows it all." - Francis Goff, Sunday Telegraph





"(S)hort this book may be, but it ranges over a field stretching from a schoolboy to the very President of the Republic." - H.R.F.Keating, The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Maigret Hesitates begins upbeat, Detective Chief Inspector Maigret in a good mood on an early March day when spring seems finally, suddenly to have sprung. There's not much on his desk either, no big case in progress and no new murder to worry about: "Nothing but routine". In fact, pretty much all there is is an anonymous letter -- hardly remarkable in and of itself: "Every year he received hundreds of anonymous letters" .....

The letter, written on fine vellum paper, warns: "A murder will be committed soon, probably in a few days". There's enough to it for Maigret to at least not dismiss it out of hand, and he quickly follows up -- which proves not to be very difficult, given the distinctive paper the letter was written on; indeed, "it's too easy" the officer he sent to check it out suggests .....

Almost immediately they are able to determine where the letter was sent from -- although the person who wrote it remains harder to identify. Still, Maigret quickly finds himself at the source: the sprawling home and offices of one Émile Parendon, a very successful lawyer specializing in maritime law who lives with his wealthy wife and two teenage children, with small professional and private staffs also often at the premises. The case that presents itself here, however, is, as Maigret is forced to admit even well into his investigation, something quite out of the ordinary: "This case isn't like most others, and I'm rather at sea".

Maigret Hesitates lives up to its title. It's full of hesitation. Maigret wants to take action -- but this isn't the sort of case where the next steps to take are obvious. When he first enters the Parendon premises, he's not investigating a crime, only the potential of a crime -- a situation that stymies him. And even when there is a crime to solve, he wavers as to how specifically to proceed:

'What are you going to do ?'

'I haven't decided yet'

There is no crime or offence if the accused was in a state of insanity at the time of the act, or if he was compelled by a force he was unable to resist.

Was it really an obsession ? Why was this business lawyer, whom people came from far and wide, at great expense, to consult on all matters maritime, so mesmerized by the only article in the Code that actually dealt with human responsibility ?

'Stop philosophizing, Maigret !'

Wasn't it a principle of his to forbid himself from thinking ?

'Will you be making an arrest, Monsieur Maigret ?'

'I don't know.'

'Have you identified the guilty party ?'

'I don't know, boys.'

He was being honest.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 February 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

(* review of earlier translation)

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of French literature

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Belgian author Georges Simenon (1903-1989) wrote hundreds of books, and is especially famous for his detective-fiction.

- Return to top of the page -