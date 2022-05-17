Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Maigret's Pickpocket



by

Georges Simenon



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Le voleur de Maigret

Translated by Siân Reynolds

Previously translated by Nigel Ryan (1968)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : clever idea

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev.* . 18/8/1968 Allen J. Hubin Sunday Times* . 21/7/1968 Raymond Mortimer

[* review of a different translation]

From the Reviews :

"He worries the case like a dog with a favorite bone (.....) It's good, quietly entertaining Simenon." - Allen J. Hubin, The New York Times Book review





"(O)ne of the best Maigrets." - Raymond Mortimer, Sunday Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The title already suggests an encounter with a pickpocket and, indeed, in the opening scene, aboard a bus, Detective Chief Inspector Maigret finds his wallet being lifted. There's not much money in it -- he rarely carries more than fifty francs with him, -- but with it he does lose his official papers and his police badge (number 0004). The pickpocket makes a clean getaway but it seems he has a conscience after all -- or is intimidated when he realizes whose papers he's stolen: the next day a package arrives at Maigret's office, containing everything that was taken.

The pickpocket then contacts Maigret, whose reputation precedes him -- including, so the pickpocket has heard: "That you understand certain things that the police and the law courts usually don't understand".

Maigret's understanding is certainly tested when the pickpocket, a young journalist looking to break into the film business named François Ricain, explains what's happened: Ricain's twenty-two-year-old wife, Sophie, is lying dead in their apartment, murdered. Ricain is the obvious suspect, but he claims he's innocent and Simenon refuses to jump to any quick conclusions. He'll investigate this like any other case:

Perhaps this case was a mystery, or perhaps, on the contrary, it would turn out to be entirely straightforward. That's how it is at the start of every investigation, or almost.

This is a strange case. Strange people. I'm in the world of cinema and, just like at the cinema, it all started with a stunt, the theft of my wallet.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 May 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of French literature

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Belgian author Georges Simenon (1903-1989) wrote hundreds of books, and is especially famous for his detective-fiction.

- Return to top of the page -