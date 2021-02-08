

the complete review - fiction

Cowboy Graves



by

Roberto Bolaño



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Three Novellas

Spanish title: Sepulcros de vaqueros

With an Afterword by Juan Antonio Masoliver Ródenas

The three pieces are: 'Cowboy Graves' ('Sepulcros de vaqueros', ca. 1995/8) 'French Comedy of Horrors' ('Comedia del horror en Francia', ca. 2002/3) 'Fatherland' ('Patria', ca. 1993/5)



Our Assessment:



B+ : scattered but still impressive examples of his work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer ABC . 5/12/2017 Andrés Ibáñez El Cultural A+ 15/9/2017 Ignacio Echevarría NZZ . 16/1/2021 Andreas Breitenstein El País . 18/9/2017 Patricio Pron

From the Reviews :

"Solo un gran artista puede moverse con tal libertad por los territorios de la imaginación. Bolaño se acerca a una puerta, la abre, e intenta averiguar qué hay al otro lado y cómo de lejos puede llegar por este camino. Y sigue maravillándose a sí mismo, alimentándose de sus propias imágenes, como uno de esos árboles tropicales que brotan de sus propias ramas." - Andrés Ibáñez, ABC





"Pese a su condición inacabada, en cierto modo residual, los textos reunidos en Sepulcros de vaqueros poseen -- como tantos de Bolaño -- una extraordinaria potencia, un encanto irresistible. Son casi todos material de primera. (...) (I)mporta subrayar que la extraordinaria calidad y la potencia de los textos que integran Sepulcros de vaqueros justifican sobradamente su publicación. Y que constituyen una lectura estupenda." - Ignacio Echevarría, El Cultural





poseen -- como tantos de Bolaño -- una extraordinaria potencia, un encanto irresistible. Son casi todos material de primera. (...) (I)mporta subrayar que la extraordinaria calidad y la potencia de los textos que integran justifican sobradamente su publicación. Y que constituyen una lectura estupenda." - "Meisterlich beherrscht schon der junge Bolaño die Kunst, in leichtem Duktus und klarer Sprache rhizomartig Rätsel sich ausbreiten zu lassen. Über der literarischen Apotheose des Überbaus der Welt geht nie vergessen, dass im Untergrund Gewalt lauert. (...) Die dunkle Seite der Dinge übte auf ihn eine Faszination aus, der er sich nie entziehen konnte. Im Schönen lauern immer auch das Monströse und die Gewalt, und die Literatur vermag die Dinge zu beschreiben und zu benennen, doch sie zu entschlüsseln oder gar zu bannen vermag sie nicht. Gegen das Pathos allen Bescheidwissens hat Bolaño stets Komik und Ironie, Groteske und Absurdität gesetzt. Literatur als Spiel mit Fakten und Fiktionen, Stilen und Traditionen ist ihm ein Mittel zur Verrätselung, eine heitere Methode, das Widersprüchliche der Dinge und das Aporetische von Situationen herauszuarbeiten." - Andreas Breitenstein, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"(L)os tres ofrecen algo único y a ratos fascinante: la oportunidad de ver a un escritor del talento de Bolaño abriéndose camino a través de sus textos, comenzándolos de cierta manera sólo para descubrir que su desarrollo exigía abandonar la premisa inicial, dejándose llevar por la dirección que sus criaturas y sus desplazamientos frenéticos le imponían. Toda la literatura de Bolaño se articula en torno a la contradicción inherente al deseo de fijar el movimiento, y Sepulcros de vaqueros permite constatar su entrega a ese movimiento; como tal, es una de las raras oportunidades que se ofrecen al lector de asistir a la creación de una obra aparentemente inagotable." - Patricio Pron, El País

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Cowboy Graves collects three works by Roberto Bolaño that were not published during his lifetime. 'Cowboy Graves' ('Sepulcros de vaqueros') is from 1995-8, 'French Comedy of Horrors' ('Comedia del horror en Francia') a late text, from 2002 or 2003, and the earliest, 'Fatherland' ('Patria') from ca. 1993-5. The publishers have packaged these as Three Novellas, but that's something of a stretch; still, these are more than fragments, and while not complete works of fiction in and of themselves, they are polished short works (offering tantalizing suggestions of what they might have become). Bolaño did use some of this material in his other work, but these are not simply cast-offs, with each showing considerable potential of being worked into a larger work but also standing quite well as is, on their own.

The title-piece is the most cohesive and self contained, four chapters from Bolaño's formative years, his frequent stand-in Arturo Belano the narrator: "My name is Arturo", the piece begins, but the life described is clearly Bolaño's own. The stations here are the familiar ones from his biography, from the late 1960s and early 1970s, beginning with the family -- mother, sister, and Arturo/Roberto -- at the final stage (which still proves to be something of a hurdle) of preparing to move to Mexico from their native Chile in 1968 (as the family actually did) to reunite with the children's father, whom Arturo had only met twice previously. Arturo is already in the thrall of poetry; among his last ambitions in Chile is to say good-bye to a poet he has never met, Nicanor Parra -- a typical unrealistic ambition that he nevertheless pursues.

As throughout, there's a remarkable ease and naturalness to Bolaño's prose here: these chapters, in particular, have the polish of finished pieces. Arturo's narrative seems to ramble about, covering a great deal but doing so effortlessly and naturally: in a relatively small space he conveys a remarkable amount about his family and their circumstances.

In the first chapter, the family is set to fly to Mexico, and he notes how unusual traveling like that still was for those times -- some of his classmates had had sex by then, but none had ever flown in a plane, for example; neither had any of his teachers -- but the experience of the flight itself is little more than incidental; Bolaño is interested in other details -- and that works very well here. Bolaño ranges far in his mix of the general and small details; he'll acknowledge, too: "The rest of my memories are confused" -- as he beautifully captures this sense of looking back to an earlier time, when some (often small and insignificant-seeming) things remain crystal clear and other, larger ones are all fog.

The second chapter of 'Cowboy Graves' describes the adolescent's time in Mexico City, and his routine, of skipping school, as instead:

I devoted the first half of the morning to books and walking around and the second half to movies and sex.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 February 2021

About the Author :

Chilean author Roberto Bolaño lived 1953 to 2003.

