Cowboy Graves
Cowboy Graves collects three works by Roberto Bolaño that were not published during his lifetime.
'Cowboy Graves' ('Sepulcros de vaqueros') is from 1995-8, 'French Comedy of Horrors' ('Comedia del horror en Francia') a late text, from 2002 or 2003, and the earliest, 'Fatherland' ('Patria') from ca. 1993-5.
The publishers have packaged these as Three Novellas, but that's something of a stretch; still, these are more than fragments, and while not complete works of fiction in and of themselves, they are polished short works (offering tantalizing suggestions of what they might have become).
Bolaño did use some of this material in his other work, but these are not simply cast-offs, with each showing considerable potential of being worked into a larger work but also standing quite well as is, on their own.
I devoted the first half of the morning to books and walking around and the second half to movies and sex.The third chapter, 'The Trip', describes Arturo -- who reveals he's been: "expelled from two high schools and my college future was as bleak as a hopeless old bolero" -- traveling back to Chile, to support the revolution. This chapter is focused entirely on the part of the voyage where he travels by ship, and the people he meets and interactions he has on board. Here Bolaño also slips in a (quite detailed) description of what Arturo considers his best story, "about an extraterrestrial invasion", which he recounts, at length, to a Jesuit he meets on board; typically, too: "The story was unfinished. I might expand it and turn it into a novel, I said to the Jesuit". (Nice touch, too: "The Jesuit said nothing".)
The last of the four chapters is 'The Coup', a brief description of the shattering events of 1973 which begins with the artist whose house Arturo is staying in delivering the news: "The military has risen up, he said, it's all over". Arturo, who had been worried that it might be bad news about his family from Mexico, admits: "My first feeling was relief. My mother was fine, my family was fine"; what steps he then can take, to be involved, are little more than impotent, succinctly presented.
In the final of the three would-be novellas in the collection, 'Fatherland', Bolaño returns to 11 September 1973 and the coup. This section is the most fragmentary of the three texts, a collection of shorter pieces with some connection and continuity between them, but the individual pieces more concise and varied, both in style and form (including letters, a funeral oration, and transcribed dreams).
The narrator here is now Rigoberto Belano -- but fundamentally still the same author stand-in. Here, too, the announcement in one of the early pieces that: "the Chilean Army was on the move" shakes everything up; Rigoberto is at a gathering where he recites some of his poems, but: "The minute the announcement was made, the stampede was on" (and Rigoberto simply passes out). A slightly older girl drives him away in her car (to a: "house that looked like the house from Psycho"), but there's barely time for a relationship to bud; she becomes one of the victims of the coup -- though Bolaño treats this too almost elliptically. Another chapter, 'Family Plot', looks at the: "Effects of the coup on the family unit" -- moving also away from the more strictly autobiographical, as the family and its situation Rigoberto describes here differ in numerous ways from Bolaño's own.
The episodes extend to 1988; they also include two chapters covering the skywriting Messerschmitt -- "the crown jewel of the Luftwaffe" -- familiar from the novel Distant Star. And among the most successful chapters is one involving the interpretation of a poem, 'The Oarsman of Fate', entirely in (sharp) dialogue.
The middle novella -- the one that was written last --, 'French Comedy of Horrors', is the most fictional, and reads like the start of a promising novel. The narrator is seventeen-year-old would-be poet Diodorus Pilon, and is set in Port Hope, Guyana; it begins with a solar eclipse and a group of "the friends of Roger Bolamba" waiting for the spectacle; Bolamba is Diodorus' poetic mentor. Afterwards, walking to where his mother has her food stand, Diodorus takes a different route than usual -- and comes across a ringing public telephone. When he answers he finds himself talking to a representative of the Clandestine Surrealist Group (and/or the Surreal Group in Clandestiny). The caller advises: "Bury your mentors" and makes his own pitch, with his own stories about the surrealist movement -- "Official surrealism is a whorehouse, Diodorus. [...] Since Breton died, there's no enduring that crowd" -- and his organization's doings. Diodorus is invited, three months hence, to join them in Paris .....
It's a neatly surreal episode, nicely bookended by the eclipse; it even works just as is -- but, of course, is even more tantalizing as a possible beginning, a first chapter of the adventures Diodorus might have .....
Cowboy Graves is a loose collection -- not a quite story (or novella) collection, but certainly more than just leftover pieces. As so often with Bolaño, the writing is remarkable -- it all seems so natural and simple -- and the various (and many episodes) are truly engaging. The only real difficulty -- one can hardly call it a fault -- is the lingering sense of incompleteness to the three 'novellas' -- not in the sense that the pieces are too rough and unedited -- almost everything here feels polished to publish-readiness -- but rather that one suspects he wanted to add more to them; one can understand why Bolaño didn't publish them, as is, in his lifetime. Even though certainly the first two sections, 'Cowboy Graves' and 'French Comedy of Horrors', can seem to stand on their own, there's a sense that they should continue, rather than come to the halts they do.
One might think that a posthumous volume like this is of greatest interest to Bolaño-completists, but there's actually a good case to be made for this being a good introductory collection for those new to the author, offering as it does both the basics about Bolaño's formative years (specifically in 'Cowboy Graves', though also elsewhere) as well as a good but not overwhelming sampler of what he can and likes to do in and with his fiction.
Regardless, Cowboy Graves is worth reading, confirming yet again what an amazing talent Bolaño was.
- M.A.Orthofer, 8 February 2021
Chilean author Roberto Bolaño lived 1953 to 2003.
