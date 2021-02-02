|
Peach Blossom Paradise
Our Assessment:
B : many impressive scenes, but a bit too disjointed as a whole
Peach Blossom Paradise centers on Lu Xiumi, who is fifteen years old when the novel opens with her father -- long considered to have lost his sense of reason -- coming out of his studio and wandering off: removing himself from the family, he disappears without a trace.
Xiumi had long suspected that while the world beyond held innumerable secrets, it consistently refused to to reveal any of them to her. She felt as if she were trapped in a windowless room, and could barely make out the contours of the walls by the faint light that managed to sneak inside.Still, even she can't help but constantly brush close to the political reality around her, even without fully understanding what is happening. So, for example, shortly before he was killed, she was sent to Master Xue with a letter from her teacher, local scholar Ding Shuze; she was surprised to find Zhang Jiyuan there. He and Master Xue pretended the letter was merely some request for a favor by Ding, when in fact it was a warning (which they did not heed). Xiumi also comes to learn that, unsurprisingly, Zhang Jiyuan is part of the same revolutionary group -- and, also unsurprisingly, he soon meets with a similar fate as Master Xue.
Xiumi is greatly affected by Zhang Jiyuan's death and the diaries he left behind for her; if not complete understanding, she has now reached a different level of maturity -- even as it first manifests itself in withdrawal and illness, to the extent that her mother worries she is following in her father's footsteps into madness. When she's somewhat recovered, her mother decides to marry her off; Xiumi is indifferent to this next step in her life -- perhaps for the best, since things don't turn out as planned or expected, and her life is derailed on the way to her groom, when she is kidnapped. She finds herself in the hands of a clan of robbers who have a good kidnapping-scheme going, but her fate looks decidedly less promising when no one wants to pony up a ransom for her (her mother later claiming she was never approached for one) -- and then when the clan get involved in an internecine conflict that quickly gets way out of hand.
The novel is divided into four parts, with the second beginning after Zhang Jiyuan's death. Near the start of this part come the preparations for her marriage, and it also ends with her again about to be betrothed; this, too, does not work out.
The third part jumps ahead ten years, Xiumi having returned to Puji. We learn little of what happened in the interim, beyond that she spent time in Japan and that she has a son, called Little Thing -- and: "one thing was obvious: Xiumi wasn't the Xiumi of ten years ago". As 'the Principal' she tries to sets up all kinds of social services to better the lives of the locals in this town, but with only limited success. She truly wants to improve the lot and lives of the people -- but this is also about simply being active and (pre)occupied:
"Because the only way to forget something is to do something else," the Principal said.After she has sold off the family land, more or less all is lost; she again finds herself carried off and settled in almost complete isolation. The final part of the novel begins with her transferred to yet another isolated place -- but not exactly one of great hardship:
She found it a perfect arrangement. day after day of quiet repose and mournful leisure suited her clouded brain and tired body very well. Truly, no place could compare with prison. The carefree state enforced by the loss of one's freedom she experienced as deep relaxation.Eventually, she returns to Puji, settling back in the old family home which she then shares with one of the family's maids, Magpie. For ages, Xiumi does not speak, communicating with Magpie only through written notes -- a less than ideal solution, given Magpie's illiteracy. Magpie has to rush over to master Ding's with each note to learn what the missives say -- but eventually they decide she might as well try to learn how to read for herself, and she does, so something positive comes from it; she also eventually proves to be quite the poet. (These little side-stories about several of the characters are particularly appealing; Ge also offers some annotations -- here presented as footnotes -- about the lives (and afterlives) of some of the characters, a nice little touch as well.)
There are leaps of time here -- "In a flash, three years passed", or, simply: "Twelve years passed" -- with minimal changes in how Xiumi lives. At one point a famine threatens, but in the end Xiumi and the others are able to stave off the worst. If there is perhaps a bit less turmoil in the world at large for now, Xiumi in any case lives an almost entirely withdrawn life in her hometown; aside from essential action -- as when the town faces famine -- she is barely involved in practically anything.
If Peach Blossom Paradise is a novel of China's transition from Qing rule to republic, and the revolutionary turmoil of the times, the narrative remains largely at the periphery. Even those active in revolution, such as Zhang Jiyuan, are seen almost only at rest, rather than in the thick of things; the only ones who really roil things up at times are the criminal groups (who often have government ties, playing whatever sides seem most profitable). There's a hint of romance -- and passion (though generally of the darker sort) -- with even Zhang Jiyuan writing in his diary about Xiumi: "Without you, what good is revolution ?" -- but for the individuals both romance and revolution (or even just smaller scale social-projects such as those undertaken by Xiumi) mostly fail. In perhaps the best summing-up of Xiumi, and her life, someone observes:
Everyone calls you crazy, but in my own humble opinion you're the most cunning woman in the world. How unfortunate that you should never find your moment.Indeed, Peach Blossom Paradise is marked by, especially, Xiumi's lack of success, for all her best intentions. A realist like her teacher Ding can point out: "while a Peach Blossom Paradise might exist in heaven, you would never find one on earth"; certainly, they are unable to create anything resembling one.
Peach Blossom Paradise is an interesting character- and life-study, but Xiumi remains in many ways elusive. Making her so withdrawn and isolated, refusing to talk for long stretches, and even descending into a fog of ill- or madness numerous times sets her apart -- and when she is at her most active, trying to set up institutions to help her village the narrative moves to an even greater remove, referring to her often as 'the Principal' and focusing much more on what goes on around the household than the details of what she is doing in town. The leaps in time also leave gaps, notably as to her years in Japan, about which we learn almost nothing.
Much of the narrative focused on those near Xiumi -- the surrounding goings-on that aren't necessarily directly about her -- is among the most compelling, especially with its focus on the young children in the household. And Ge also uses examples of the coarse and natural very well, with bodily functions particularly effectively used, from Xiumi's bafflement about her period, which sets in on the same day when her father disappears, to a scene of her in what is meant to be her wedding bedroom:
A small oil lamp burned on the table. The single window looked out onto the back wall of a private household; when Xiumi neared the window and stood on tiptoe, she could see past the hedge into the rear courtyard, where an old man was using a chamber pot.Without drawn-out scenes of violence, there is nevertheless quite a bit of it -- but Ge expertly cuts to the chase (or lopped-off head, as the case may be), and the near-casual handling of so much of the death that occurs does make it sink in all the deeper.
There's much here that impresses, and the narrative certainly carries the reader along, but Peach Blossom Paradise still comes across as somewhat disjointed. It is the first volume in a trilogy -- the 'Jiangnan trilogy' [江南三部曲] -- and it will be interesting to see how the larger project comes together; as is, Peach Blossom Paradise is a thoroughly engaging but not entirely satisfying work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 February 2021
Chinese author Ge Fei (格非; actually Liu Yong) was born in 1964.
