

the complete review - fiction

The Passion according to

Renée Vivien



by

Maria-Mercè Marçal



general information | our review | links | about the author

Catalan title: La passió segons Renée Vivien

Translated by Kathleen McNerney and Helena Buffery

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : rich, creative take on a fascinating poet-figure

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The Passion according to Renée Vivien is a novel, but, closely based on the life of the poet Renée Vivien (1877 to 1909) -- born Pauline Mary Tarn --, also very much a work that explores how/whether one can capture a real-life person in some creative variation on biography. Marçal's approach is decidedly not the standard life-by-the-numbers one; Vivien's life here is pieced together from reminiscences and other material (much of it actual-documentary), much of it from after the fact, beginning, for example, with the recollections of an uncle, Amédée, she was close to, from shortly after her death. It is two outside figures, working after her death, whose fascination with the poet shapes much of the novel: filmmaker Sara T., working on a screenplay about Renée Vivien in the mid-1980s and Salomon Reinach, whose Violet Notebooks from the 1920s, deposited at the Bibliothèque nationale (and sealed from outside -- though not the reader's -- eyes until the year 2000) also have Vivien as a subject. Vivien herself is presented largely at a remove -- made all the more clear by the fact that the documentation, itself precisely dated, in letters and diary entries, is almost entirely written and collected after her death -- even as the entire novel is completely suffused by the poet (and her passion(s)) -- culminating then in the short final section, 'Final Monody' which, as the author reveals in her postscript-Note: "is composed wholly from sparse verses of the protagonist" -- i.e. the poet's own words.

'Renée Vivien' is, of course, already herself a fiction, the adopted name -- and, arguably, persona -- of Pauline Mary Tarn; though adopted specifically as a pen name, i.e. an identity to ascribe her creative output to, it clearly became more than that, as, as is emphasized throughout the novel, her art and life tended to one. 'Renée Vivien' was a role Pauline assumed and embraced -- though it is noteworthy that many of those who write and speak about her do also refer to her as 'Pauline', a part of her that she could not (and apparently did not want to) entirely disassociate herself from.

Renée Vivien is best-known as: "the first woman after Sappho to openly sing of feminine love", and her passionate affairs are seen as defining in and of her life. While her first collection was published under the name 'R. Vivien' -- leading/allowing its author to be mistaken for a man -- she lived openly as a homosexual, and celebrated it in her poetry. Among the great but thwarted passions of her life was a Natalie B. (Barney) -- and, in one of the few sections where her own words from the moment are presented at greater length, quoting from a 1901 letter, the lasting hurt of this failed relationship is suggested:

You speak of people who love me -- no one loves me in the great, sacred sense of the word. I have loved Natalie, I squandered everything on her exclusively, but she didn't love me. Who, then, could love me ?

This roman-à-clef -- as all novels are at heart, no matter how difficult the code might be to decipher -- does not strike me as a good story, although it is a supreme source for Pauline's biography. It is a pity that the divine being, motivated no doubt by a false sense of modesty, refused to write memoirs, a genre which is, to me, much more interesting.

Where the -- seemingly absent -- narrator catches Sara T. in the process of composing an extensive epistolary account of her doubts, motivations, considerations and reconsiderations regarding Renée Vivien. And where that which is silenced is more important than that which is said.

Renée is one of those mythical figures who has functioned as a screen on to which everyone projects their own imaginary.

Truly, it made no sense to write a biography of one who had lived for literature alone. Her verses were the autobiography of her soul.

It was in literary form that Pauline's loves made full sense and where they ought to be situated, with no shame and from the very beginning. Her literary genius required the inspiration of beauty. It wasn't enough to be Beatrice, she had to be the singer of Beatrice as well.

Through Renée I believe I have come to understand what it means to intermingle literature and life inextricably, to live each day "literarily", or rather "poetically": every gesture, every moment is a rhetorical figure, and systematically the humble, limited, poor signifier knows that it is not up to the requirements of the slippery Signified: the part that stretches and is broken in its slippery efforts to represent the Whole; the totality that realises, with sadness, that it is in the end nothing but an infinitesimal part.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 February 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Francis Boutle publicity page

grup62 publicity page

grup62 foreign rights page

Interview with translator Helena Buffery

See Index of Spanish and Catalan literature

Adrien Goetz's Villa of Delirium, about Salomon's brother Theodore Reinach's unusual project

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Catalan author Maria-Mercè Marçal lived 1952 to 1998.

- Return to top of the page -