the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 January 2021

21 January: Japanese literary prizes | PEN America grants | Rathbones Folio Prize longlist | Tehran International Book Fair | Untraceable review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 January 2021 - Thursday

Japanese literary prizes | PEN America grants | Rathbones Folio Prize longlist
Tehran International Book Fair | Untraceable review

       Japanese literary prizes

       They've announced the latest round of the big Japanese literary prizes, the Akutagawa and the Naoki -- and, as The Mainichi reports, Two women win Japan's Akutagawa, Naoki literary awards.
       The Akutagawa went to 推し、燃ゆ, by Usami Rin (宇佐見りん); see also the Kawade publicity page. Usami is only twenty-one but looks to be a fast-rising star: her first novel, the 2019 かか, already won a major prize last year.
       Meanwhile, the Naoki went to 心淋し川, a six-story collection by Saijo Naka (西條奈加); see also the Shueisha publicity page.

       (Quite a few previous Akutagawa winners are under review at the complete review.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       PEN America grants

       PEN America has announced its 2021 grant winners, which include ten PEN/Heim Translation Fund Grants and one PEN Grant for the English Translation of Italian Literature.
       Quite a few promising-sounding works here, including I, Caustic by Mohammed Khaïr-Eddine -- a: "multigenre avant-garde work, which alternates between poetry, drama, fiction, memoir, manifesto, and reportage" --, a novel by Bulgarian author Iana Boukova, and 24 Hours with Gaspar by Sabda Armandio -- "A wicked blend of noir, science fiction, and satire".
       I look forward to seeing some of these when they are published (as they hopefully will be).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Rathbones Folio Prize longlist

       They've announced the twenty-title strong longlist for this year's Rathbones Folio Prize, where: "The sole criterion for judgment [is] excellence: to identify works of literature in which the subjects being explored achieve their most perfect and thrilling expression"
       There are works of fiction, non, and poetry in the running; I have seen none of these (though, as a UK-based prize, there are a number of titles here that are not (yet, readily) US available).
       The shortlist will be announced 10 February, and the winner on 24 March.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Tehran International Book Fair

       The Tehran International Book Fair is on now -- and they have also gone virtual; see, for example, The Tehran Times report, Tehran virtual book fair kicks off.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Untraceable review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Sergei Lebedev's Untraceable, almost out (in the US), from New Vessel Press; a UK edition, from Head of Zeus, will be out in the fall.
       It has a ripped-from-the-headlines premise, with the poisoning of former citizens abroad by Russian agents at the heart of the novel .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 January 2021)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2021 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links