the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the latest round of the big Japanese literary prizes, the Akutagawa and the Naoki -- and, as The Mainichi reports, Two women win Japan's Akutagawa, Naoki literary awards.
The Akutagawa went to 推し、燃ゆ, by Usami Rin (宇佐見りん); see also the Kawade publicity page.
Usami is only twenty-one but looks to be a fast-rising star: her first novel, the 2019 かか, already won a major prize last year.
Meanwhile, the Naoki went to 心淋し川, a six-story collection by Saijo Naka (西條奈加); see also the Shueisha publicity page.
(Quite a few previous Akutagawa winners are under review at the complete review.)
PEN America has announced its 2021 grant winners, which include ten PEN/Heim Translation Fund Grants and one PEN Grant for the English Translation of Italian Literature.
Quite a few promising-sounding works here, including I, Caustic by Mohammed Khaïr-Eddine -- a: "multigenre avant-garde work, which alternates between poetry, drama, fiction, memoir, manifesto, and reportage" --, a novel by Bulgarian author Iana Boukova, and 24 Hours with Gaspar by Sabda Armandio -- "A wicked blend of noir, science fiction, and satire".
I look forward to seeing some of these when they are published (as they hopefully will be).
They've announced the twenty-title strong longlist for this year's Rathbones Folio Prize, where: "The sole criterion for judgment [is] excellence: to identify works of literature in which the subjects being explored achieve their most perfect and thrilling expression"
There are works of fiction, non, and poetry in the running; I have seen none of these (though, as a UK-based prize, there are a number of titles here that are not (yet, readily) US available).
The shortlist will be announced 10 February, and the winner on 24 March.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Sergei Lebedev's Untraceable, almost out (in the US), from New Vessel Press; a UK edition, from Head of Zeus, will be out in the fall.
It has a ripped-from-the-headlines premise, with the poisoning of former citizens abroad by Russian agents at the heart of the novel .....