Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - drama

Dyskolos

('The Peevish Fellow')



by

Menander

(tr. W. Geoffrey Arnott)



general information | our review | links | about the author

Greek title: Δύσκολος

The Peevish Fellow

Translated and with an Introduction by W. Geoffrey Arnott

Included in the Loeb Classical Library volume Menander I (132)

(132) There are many other translations of Δύσκολος, including as Old Cantankerous by Norma Miller, in Plays and Fragments (Penguin Classics, 1987); The Grouch by Sheila D'Atri, in Menander (University of Pennsylvania Press, 1998); and The Bad-Tempered Man by Maurice Balme, in The Plays and Fragments (Oxford World's Classics, 2001)

by Norma Miller, in (Penguin Classics, 1987); by Sheila D'Atri, in (University of Pennsylvania Press, 1998); and by Maurice Balme, in (Oxford World's Classics, 2001) W. Geoffrey Arnott also previously translated Δύσκολος, as Dyskolos: or, The Man who Didn't Like People (1960)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : fine if fairly basic comedy

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Menander has long been recognized as the leading representative of classical Greek 'New Comedy', even as almost all of his work remains fragmentary; as translator and editor W. Geoffrey Arnott notes parenthetically in his Introduction to the Loeb edition: "we still possess less than eight per cent of Menander's work, and only one play complete out of more than a hundred". That (near) complete play is this one, Dyskolos, which was only (re)discovered in 1952, as part of the fabulous Bodmer papyri haul; it has since been translated numerous times.

In his Introduction to the play, Arnott notes that:

Of the Dyskolos' original 969 lines, only nine (650-53, 703-7) are totally lost, and another twenty or so are damaged beyond even ramshackle repair.

He detests

The whole world, from his wife and neighbors here

Right to Cholargos down there, every single man.



If everyone behaved

[Like me, we should have] no law courts, shouldn't send each other to

Prison, [and] there'd be [no] wars. Each man would have enough to live

On, and he'd be satisfied.

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 January 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Drama books

See Index of Greek literature

See Index of Bilingual editions under review

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

Other books from the Loeb Classical Library under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Greek playwright Menander (Μένανδρος) lived ca. 342-292 BCE.

- Return to top of the page -