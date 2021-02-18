Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Dissipatio H.G.



Guido Morselli



Italian title: Dissipatio H.G.

Translated and with an Introduction by Frederika Randall

Written in 1973, Dissipatio H.G. was first published posthumously in 1977

Our Assessment:



A- : tending-to-the-philosophical fiction, nicely done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Harper's . 12/2020 Andrew Martin Neue Zürcher Zeitung . 28/7/2020 Michael Krüger The New Yorker . 4-11/1/2021 Alejandro Chacoff The NY Times Book Rev. . 3/1/2021 Dustin Illingworth World Lit. Today . Spring/1978 Charles Fantazzi

From the Reviews :

"What follows is less a traditional novel than a series of brilliantly despairing philosophical disquisitions, pegged to the narrator's wanderings through abandoned streets, airports, and hotels. (...) In essayistic digressions that voluptuously condemn the decadence of modern civilization, complete with copious references to imagined or embellished Latin sources, Morselli makes the case for himself as a cantankerous shared relation of Huysmans and Houellebecq." - Andrew Martin, Harper's





" Dissipatio H.G. , despite its fanciful premise, may be Morselli's most autobiographical book: the erudite and neurotically self-aware narrator, a former newspaperman who has left the world behind to write in solitude, is essentially an alter ego. (...) In matching a world-weary protagonist to a depopulated planet, Morselli seems less interested in dissecting social shocks than in probing the porous border between blissful solitude and extreme loneliness." - Alejandro Chacoff, The New Yorker





"Total isolation allows for an indulgent digressiveness. He rants about Descartes, human destiny, time's linearity, Neoplatonism, economic theory, the concertos of Alban Berg. His pedantry is cut by acidic wit and compressed emotion. Manic and self-lacerating, fastidious, self-absorbed, his consciousness gives the novel its brooding momentum." - Dustin Illingworth, The New York Times Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

In the night from 1 to 2 June the narrator of Dissipatio H.G. planned and came close to committing suicide. Even before this, he had already long largely distanced himself from society, living alone in a secluded Alpine house, near the small town of Widmad and long occupied, presumably, largely only with himself and his own thoughts: though an educated man of letters -- and author of a book, Psychology of a Conscious Mind -- he notes: "I have no books; when I came up here, I chose not to bring even one"; he describes himself as: "an intellectual, unreceptive monad without obligations".

He planned his suicide carefully, including the date for his exit, as: "I was born on June 2 at midday, and I didn't want to turn forty". And he was particular about the form he wanted his suicide to take, choosing a place and method that would ensure:

I would be gone, leaving no trace. That point seemed essential to me. People, if they did look into it, must come to the conclusion I was permanently missing. Or better, mysteriously annihilated, dissolved into nothing.

I survive. Therefore I was chosen or excluded. It was not chance, but will. But it is up to me to interpret.

There is no longer anything but the I, and the I is no one but me. I am the I.

What I don't have is an appetite for myself. I've been flirting with solipsism for a very long time, but I'm neither introverted nor introspective.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 February 2021

About the Author :

Italian author Guido Morselli lived 1912 to 1973.

