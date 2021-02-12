Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - internet / philosophy

Fragments of an Infinite Memory



by

Maël Renouard



general information | our review | links | about the author

My Life with the Internet

French title: Fragments d'une mémoire infinie

Translated by Peter Behrman de Sinéty

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : enjoyable and often sharp reflections, well presented

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The English translation of Maël Renouard's Fragments of an Infinite Memory adds a subtitle, My Life with the Internet, suggesting more a personal than abstract treatment of the material. Much here is, indeed, personal, as Renouard speaks of and reflects on his own experiences -- useful also, among other things, in situating his frame of reference, as he points out (in the final entry of the book):

I'm thirty-seven years old; I went online for the first time when I was nineteen; I can still say I've lived more than half my life without the internet, though this ratio will soon tip the other way.

Precision has become to easy; the anguish of the blank page has been almost completely eradicated from our lands. The work of writing has suddenly come to resemble that of sculpture, whose entire material is given at the outset and whose motto is: Chisel away ! The accumulation of details found on the internet backfires against the realist ambition that naively motivates it, because these details ring false. We have to cast aside entire cargos of useless specifics. We have to strive to be vague.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 February 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Maël Renouard was born in 1979.

- Return to top of the page -