Layli and Majnun



Nezami Ganjavi



Persian title: لیلی و مجنون

Translated and with an Introduction by Dick Davis

Previously translated as The Story of Layla and Majnun by Rudolf Gelpke (1966)

B : an engaging if extreme love story, in a light-footed translation

From the Reviews :

"This is a highly engaging tale of impossible love." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Layli and Majnun is a love story -- a paean to the ideal of love that ultimately goes so far in its celebration of the abstraction that there's barely any reality to it. As far as romance goes, that between Layli and Majnun is an almost entirely failed one; their almost unremittingly fever-pitch love is transcendent -- but remains essentially (and specifically physically) unrealized. Layli and Majnun drips with passion, but goes far beyond the usual frustrated-lovers storyline in its treatment of ideal versus the real; certainly, part of the fascination of Layli and Majnun is in how different the arc of the romance-story is from the more familiar variations.

Majnun is the much-loved son of a wealthy Arab king. The name he is originally given is Qais, but already in his youth -- after he's fallen head over heels for Layli -- he's called Majnun, "A man who's mad"; it's the name that's then used throughout the poem when referring to him. Majnun and Layli meet as schoolchildren -- interestingly, there are a few girls in the school Majnun attends, taught alongside the boys (unusual though this would have been in Nezami's world, as translator Davis notes). They fall deeply in love -- but still keep up decorum:

Qais gave his soul up for her beauty's sake,

He stole her heart, his soul was hers to take;

She saw his face and gave her heart, but knew

She must still act as chaste girls have to do.

He's mad, and shows it; it's ridiculous

To think a madman's suitable for us.

Layli's unwell and weak; after a while

She'll be quite well again, and make us smile --

That's when the marriage plans can go ahead



Their love was true and real, untouched by lust,

By worldly perfection and mistrust,

We are one cloth that makes two shifts, one soul

In two parts that together make a whole,

Or I've no being, and I'm your creation,

A shadow thrown by your imagination

Love without chastity and abstinence

Is not love, it's licentious violence;

Love is the mirror of celestial light

And is untouched by sensual appetite,

Love that is sensual craving cannot last,

It's fleeting, in a moment it has passed.

To love is to be pure, forsaking lust

And resurrected from our earthly dust,

This is what true love is, this is the Way,

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 February 2021

About the Author :

Nizami (or Nizami Ganjavi; نظامی گنجوی‎) is the pen-name of Abu Muhammad ibn Yusuf ibn Zaki Mu'ayyad. He was born in Ganja (in what is now Azerbaijan) around 1141, and he lived there until his death, around 1209. He is author of a number of significant works, including five masnavis collected as the Khamsa ('Quintet') or the Panj Ganj ('Five Treasures').

