the complete review - epic

Khosrow and Shirin



by

Nezami Ganjavi



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Persian title: خسرو و شیرین

Translated and with an Introduction by Dick Davis

Our Assessment:



B+ : fine edition and translation of a quite grand romantic epic

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer East and West* . (26:3/4) 9-12/1976 Massimo Scaligero The Washington Post . 9/2/2024 Michael Dirda

[* review of a translation into a different language]

From the Reviews :

"Critics all agree in admiring the keen psychological investigation, the fluency of the author's thought in describing the various situations of the poetical tale. Original ideas, picturesque descriptions of details, whimsical imagery and comparison determine a happy synthesis between the Persian language and the technical, philosophical, scientific terminology of the time." - Massimo Scaligero, East and West





"Once again, Davis emulates the original’s rhyming couplets, this time to tell the story of the last great pre-Islamic king, Khosrow Parviz, and his passion for the beautiful but strong-minded, almost proto-feminist Shirin (pronounced shih-REEN). It’s a fascinating work that challenges and rewards the modern reader in equal measure. First, by today’s narrative standards, Nezami’s style is slow-moving, baroque and flowery. (...) Still, Nezami’s expressions, in Davis’s English, can be striking on their own (.....) At times, one can even read the poem as an allegory of, and invitation to practice, a kind of Sufi mysticism" - Michael Dirda, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers.



The complete review 's Review :

Nezami builds his story of Khosrow and Shirin on foundations found in the great Persian epic, Ferdowsi's Shahnameh, -- already explicitly presenting his work as a continuation of Ferdowsi's in the poem's opening verse:

The earlier poet who recalled the stories

Of ancient heroes, and of former glories,

This is the stirring history that he told:

"This fairy child ... But no, she is far more ...

A moon, whose like was never seen before,

Whose face beneath her veil's the pinnacle

Of everything esteemed as beautiful,

"His image stirred you; now learn what is real,

The man himself, and then see how you feel !

Shirin rode tirelessly, urging Shabdiz

To scour the world and find Khosrow Parviz

When heaven has a new event in mind

It tweaks its veils to show what it's designed:

Before a peasant finds a fortune, he

Should be reminded of adversity --

How can a man be gratified to own

Roses, and shady trees, and crops he's grown,

If he has never seen dry thorns and dust,

And drought and famine, as a peasant must ?

So, a few days of being kept apart,

Of agony within a lover's heart,

Will turn a longed-for lovers' meeting after

Such absent hours to happiness and laughter.

The castle seemed a prison, and Shirin

A jewel locked up where it cannot be seen --

She longed for Khosrow, and distraught with love

Renounced both this world and the world above.

His heart longed for Shirin, but still he knew

His kingdom's health must be attended to --

On the one hand, his state affairs obsessed him,

And on the other, thoughts of love possessed him.

He'd married Maryam; his devoted wife

Had made a Christian heaven of his life,

But still, for all his treasures, in the end

His heart was fixed upon his absent friend.

I don't say pleasure and Khosrow had parted,

But all his pleasures had become half-hearted.

When Farhad heard her voice, like searing fire

His blood boiled with insatiable desire:

He sighed and fell, and felt himself submit

To violence like an epileptic fit --

And twisting , turning , hardly conscious, wound

His body like a snake's across the ground

He placed within her oven's kindly heat

The bread that made their union complete.

had a son from Maryam, his first wife,

Named Shiruyeh; his breath stank, his whole life

Was like a donkey's, stupid and inane,

While noxious, foolish intrigues filled his brain

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 April 2025

:

About the Author :

Nizami (or Nizami Ganjavi; نظامی گنجوی‎) is the pen-name of Abu Muhammad ibn Yusuf ibn Zaki Mu'ayyad. He was born in Ganja (in what is now Azerbaijan) around 1141, and he lived there until his death, around 1209. He is author of a number of significant works, including five masnavis collected as the Khamsa ('Quintet') or the Panj Ganj ('Five Treasures').

