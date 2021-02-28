|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Notebooks
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : dark and well-turned tale of the dehumanizing effects of technological-industrial advances
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Notebooks of Serafino Gubbio is set in the early but already thriving days of the film industry, its protagonist: "an operator to the great cinematograph company, the Kosmograph" -- an early-days Cinecittà, one might imagine.
He is a cameraman -- which at the time means that he finds himself: "to be nothing more than a hand that turns a handle", an extension of the machine: this is still the time before cameras had motors, and the film has to be cranked by hand; his nickname is, appropriately enough, Shoot !.
He has a sure touch -- there's some judgment required, for example as to whether as scene must be filmed faster or more slowly -- and as such is a valued member of the crew: "Oh, they all respect me, here, as a first rate operator: alert, accurate, and perfectly impassive".
If he takes some pride in his professionalism, he nevertheless finds the job -- indeed, the entire industry -- suspect, an industrial-age advance that moves everything farther away from the human.
This fiction which ought to be reality, as everyone sees, for everyone admits that Signora Nene has absolutely no reason to torment her husband, this thing which ought to be reality, I say, is a dream. The reality, on the other hand, must be something different, utterly remote from this dream. The reality is Signora Nene's madness. And in the reality of their madness -- which is of necessity an agonised, exasperated disorder -- here they are flung out of doors, straying, helpless, this poor man and this poor girl. They wish to consolidate their position, both of them, in this reality of madness, and so they have been wandering about here for the last two days, side by side, sad and speechless, through the studios and grounds.In desperation about the situation he sees unfolding around him, Gubbio even makes: "an extreme, almost a desperate attempt", seeking out Duccella, in the hope of perhaps rekindling the relationship between her and Nuti, to save him from himself. Traveling away from Kosmograph to Sorrento, where she lives, the slap in the face of reality that Gubbio gets is among the novel's most devastating scenes -- as too are the conclusions he draws from this experience, as he recognizes, among other things, the delusions of the roles he's assumed:
And idiotic above all my own part, the part which I had allotted to myself of a comforter on the one hand, on the other of the guardian, and, in my heart of hearts, the saviour of a poor little girl, whom the sad, absurd confusion of her family life had led also to assume a part almost identical with my own; namely that of the phantom saviour of a young man who did not wish to be saved !The story moves to its inevitable conclusion, the filming of the climactic scene of The Lady and the Tiger, with Gubbio and his equipment in the cage together with Nuti to catch it all up close. Pirandello brilliantly holds off here until the very end; the scene has been built up and coming over practically the entire novel, but not insistently; readers know it must be coming, but there's a lot busy-ness before then, too. The scene, and its aftermath, are then quickly and brutally dealt with, making it all the more effective; if Pirandello doesn't exactly surprise with how he has it play out, he still delivers quite a blow -- not least in how effectively he focuses here on Gubbio's perspective. It's a neat little stunner of an ending.
Gubbio is, ultimately, the camera-man -- the extension of the machine. He is resigned to and accepting of his role, of: "being the operator". He understands from early on the antipathy people feel:
It is not so much for me, Gubbio, this antipathy, as for my machine. It recoils upon me, because I am the man who turns the handle.The machine -- and the commercial and corporate machinery behind it -- are too powerful to fight. Pirandello -- famed as a playwright -- writes beautifully angrily about the actors, coöpted by the new technology, understanding that:
The machine, with the enormous profits that it produces, if it engages them, can reward them far better than any manager or proprietor of a dramatic company.But the work itself, like all mechanical-industrial work in Pirandello's eyes, is dehumanizing:
Here they feel as though they were in exile. In exile, not only from the stage, but also in a sense from themselves. Because their action, the live action of their live bodies, there, on the screen of the cinematograph, no longer exists: it is their image alone, caught in a moment, in a gesture, in an expression, that flickers and disappears.Gubbio loathes everything about the project and scene they are working towards -- only one example of the falsity of the 'art', but certainly a comprehensive one --, as in The Lady and the Tiger:
India will be a sham, the jungle will be a sham, the travels will be a sham, with a sham Miss and sham admirers: only the death of this poor beast will not be a sham. Do you follow me ? And does it not make you writhe in anger ?Gubbio recognizes the incredible possibilities of film, and like many of those he works with he is good at what he does, a consummate professional even -- and yet he agonizes:
But how are we to take seriously a work that has no other object than to deceive, not ourselves but other people ? And to deceive them by putting together the most idiotic fictions, to which the machine is responsible for giving a wonderful reality ?Pirandello's presentation of the rise of an age of technology and how it changes the nature of what 'work' is is sharp. For example, a printing-press foreman is shown a new machine to work with: "a pachyderm, flat, black, squat: a monstrous beast which eats lead and voids books"; the former foreman's job reduced to:
You have nothing to do but feed it now and then with cakes of lead, and keep an eye on it.And in the film-developing lab, Gubbio sees only: "Hands, I see nothing but hands" -- and:
I reflect that these hands belong to men who are men no longer; who are condemned here to be hands only: those hands, instruments. Have they a heart ? Of what use is it ? It is of no use here. Only as an instrument, it too, of a machine, to serve, to move these hands.Pirandello's critique of industrial-technological advance and the human toll such work takes was not entirely novel, even in his time, but is still powerful and well-presented. As far as his analysis of the film-industry goes, it's remarkable for its times -- and not without relevance even today.
The Notebooks of Serafino Gubbio is a slightly strangely-woven story, meandering in its reflection and action at times, but all the more striking in those blows it does deliver -- against dehumanizing industrial advances, and the loss of the human element. It has one hell of a conclusion, too. All in all, it's still well worth reading.
- M.A.Orthofer, 28 February 2021
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Italian author Luigi Pirandello, best known for his plays, lived 1867 to 1936. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1934.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2021 the complete review