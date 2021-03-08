Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Measure of Time



by

Gianrico Carofiglio



Italian title: La misura del tempo

Translated by Howard Curtis

Our Assessment:



B+ : an effective, low-intensity legal procedural

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 8/3/2021 Barry Forshaw Sunday Times . 12/3/2021 Joan Smith

From the Reviews :

"Carofiglio has written more beguiling entries for his saturnine lawyer, but admirers will find all the right buttons pressed here." - Barry Forshaw, Financial Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Measure of Time is the sixth novel featuring lawyer Guido Guerrieri. Over fifty, he certainly seems to be feeling tired -- including (or especially) regarding the profession that, as he notes, he just kind of fell into. Right at the start there's a scene where he admits:

At this point I should have devoted myself to studying the case files for the following day's hearing. I didn't feel like it. Nothing new about that: for some years now legal papers had been filling me with a sense of nausea, and the syndrome was getting slowly but inexorably worse.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 March 2021

About the Author :

Gianrico Carofiglio was a prosecutor in Italy. He was born in 1961.

