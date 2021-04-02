

the complete review - fiction

Thirst



by

Amélie Nothomb



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Thirst Author: Amélie Nothomb Genre: Novel Written: 2019 (Eng. 2021) Length: 92 pages Original in: French Availability: Thirst - US Thirst - UK Thirst - Canada Soif - Canada Soif - France Die Passion - Deutschland Sete - Italia

French title: Soif

Translated by Alison Anderson

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : engaging and distinctive spin on the Passion of Christ-story

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Avec une écriture simple, comme d’habitude, et une narration classique qui plonge dans l’intériorité du personnage, Nothomb imagine un Jésus hypercharnel qui a « choisi le camp des hommes » et qui se révolte contre Dieu." - Philippe Couture, Le Devoir





" Soif est, depuis Métaphysique des tubes, son meilleur roman. (...) Avec humour, Nothomb philosophe sur le corps, l'amour, la jouissance, l'ingratitude humaine, la souffrance, l'espérance, la foi, la mort… Nihil obstat." - Thierry Gandillot, Les Echos





est, depuis Métaphysique des tubes, son meilleur roman. (...) Avec humour, Nothomb philosophe sur le corps, l'amour, la jouissance, l'ingratitude humaine, la souffrance, l'espérance, la foi, la mort… Nihil obstat." - "On peut rester insensible à la méditation très personnelle qui sous-tend Soif . Force est de reconnaître qu'Amélie Nothomb a accès à sa propre écorce. Elle ne faiblit à aucun moment. La croix n'est pas trop lourde pour elle." - Claire Devarrieux, Libération





. Force est de reconnaître qu'Amélie Nothomb a accès à sa propre écorce. Elle ne faiblit à aucun moment. La croix n'est pas trop lourde pour elle." - "Quando si gira l’ultima pagina di Sete l’ultimo, spregiudicato romanzo di Amélie Nothomb (spregiudicato in senso positivo: riscrivere la Passione di Cristo dal punto di vista del Protagonista, nella Francia Anno Domini 2020, è indubbiamente una scelta controcorrente e coraggiosa), ebbene, al termine si prova la stessa sensazione di quando si assiste alla partita della propria squadra del cuore che fa sì un bel match, domina i 90 minuti, non fa quasi toccare palla agli avversari, ma spreca troppe occasioni e agguanta alla fine un pareggio che sa proprio di non vittoria. Per poi scoprire che, comunque, quel pareggio ha fatto vincere ai nostri il campionato. (...) Il colpo di genio di Nothomb in questa narrazione è la riespressione del mistero dell’incarnazione di Dio." - Lorenzo Fazzini, L'Osservatore Romano

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Thirst is a retelling of the (final part of the) Passion of Christ -- his trial, crucifixion, burial, and resurrection -- all narrated by Jesus himself. Nothomb takes a few liberties with the story, as it has been passed down, -- notably in having the crucifixion take place a day after he is sentenced to death, rather than immediately ("This night I am writing from does not exist. The Gospels are categorical: my last night of freedom is set in the Garden Gethsemane") -- but mostly she follows the Biblical record quite closely. In having Jesus -- this Jesus -- tell the story, however, she also very much puts her own spin on much of it.

Like the reader, Nothomb's Jesus knows what's coming, from the first. If there are any surprises, they are small ones; as far as the basics go, the steps ahead are all already clear as day from the get-go, and he makes abundantly clear how well aware he is of what awaits him at pretty much every turn here -- beginning with the novel's opening sentence: "I always knew I would be sentenced to death". It's an effective way of dealing with -- and re-telling -- what is, after all, not just a familiar story, but one of the most familiar there is, a central part of Christian ritual, revisited annually by hundreds of millions of believers at Easter.

Nothomb's Jesus is, in his human form, not quite all-knowing but does have a transcendent sort of awareness; he is also, already, in part beyond time -- and then completely so after his death -- a conceit that allows him to know of things beyond his limited (physical-)life-time. It allows Nothomb to bring in, at least to some extent, documentation and interpretations of these events from much later as, for example, post-mortem Jesus notes that: "Since I have access to works of art the world over, and for ever and ever, I like looking at the descents from the cross". (He avoids looking at depictions of the crucifixion itself -- not an experience he wants to be reminded of --: "But I am very moved by those statues or paintings where I see my dead body in my mother's arms".) This awareness of all things future doesn't always work -- "Someday someone will come up with the expression 'affirmative action' to suggest what might have been my attitude toward the man we will call the good thief" -- but overall Nothomb employs it quite well (and lightly -- arguably not taking enough advantage of the possibilities such fore-sight offers). It does also allow Jesus to address some of the differences between his personal account and that found in the Bible, Jesus noting:

I'm pointing out these issues because this is not what will be written in the Gospels. Why not ? I don't know. The evangelists were nowhere near me when this happened. And regardless of what people have said, they didn't know me. I'm not angry with them, but nothing is more irritating than those people who, under the pretext that they love you, claim that they know you inside out.

In the beginning, I agreed to this crazy scheme because I believed in the possibility of changing mankind. Fat lot of good that did. I managed to change maybe three people at the very most. And besides, what an idiotic belief ! You really must know nothing about anything to think you can change someone. People change only if it comes from within, and it is extremely rare for them to really want to change.

I have few memories of the time before incarnation. Things literally eluded me: what can you retain from things you can't feel ? There is no greater art than that of living.

That really is the problem. You don't know love. Love is a story, you need a body to tell it.

Among the things I did not tell her, for the very reason that it would confuse matters, there was this: of all the joys I had known with her, none could compare with the contemplation of her beauty.

"Stop looking at me like that," she would say every so often.

"You are my glass of water."

There is no greater pleasure than a glass of water when you are dying of thirst.

It takes only a moment of extreme thirst to attain such a state. And the ineffable instant when the parched man raises a glass of water to his lips: that is God.

What a blunder this crucifixion is. My father's intent was to show how far one could go out of love. If his plan had been no more than just silly, it could remain pointless. Unfortunately, it's so noxious that it's terrifying. Masses of men wil embrace martyrdom because of my foolish example. And if only it had stopped there ! Even people wise enough to choose a simple life will be contaminated. Because this thing my father is inflicting on me is proof of such deep scorn for the body that something of it will always remain.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 April 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

The complete review 's Amélie Nothomb page.

's Amélie Nothomb page. Amélie Nothomb site

Amélie Nothomb at the Institute of Germanic & Romance Studies

Michel Zumkir's Amélie Nothomb de A à Z

See Index of French literature at the complete review

See Index of books dealing with Religion

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Belgian author Amélie Nothomb was born in Kobe, Japan, 13 August 1967.

- Return to top of the page -