

the complete review - fiction

First Blood



by

Amélie Nothomb



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Premier sang

Translated by Alison Anderson

Prix Renaudot, 2021

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : nice portrait of the author's father

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The French Review A (95:4) 5/2022 Mark D. Lee

From the Reviews :

"Pris en otage avec maints autres par des forces rebelles congolaises, Patrick dialogue sans cesse pour rester en vie. Ainsi fait également Amélie Nothomb dans ce roman émouvant, parfois drôle, parfois dramatique. Elle garde son père en vie le temps de survivre au peloton et ainsi permet-elle à ce que deux ans plus tard le troisième enfant de la famille Nothomb naisse pour un jour se souvenir de son père. Par la magie de la littérature, Premier sang permet aussi à Nothomb de prolonger la vie de son père au-delà de son décès de 2020 et de lui rendre cet hommage d'une rare beauté. Nous retrouvons un style classiquement nothombien dans la mesure où, composé majoritairement de dialogues qui font avancer l'action, la prose est d'une économie de plus en plus épurée, ne laissant rien de superflu." - Mark D. Lee, The French Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Many of Amélie Nothomb's novels are loosely autobiographical accounts, told in the first person. First Blood also has a first-person narrator, but it is not Nothomb but rather her father, Patrick, and chronicles his childhood and early adulthood, his story bookended by episodes from the Simba rebellion where, in 1964, he was one of hundreds of hostages in: "what would become the largest hostage-taking incident of the twentieth century", taken by rebels in Stanleyville, in Congo, where the twenty-eight-year-old had been appointed Belgian consul.

The novel begins dramatically, in the Congo, in 1964 -- the novel's opening line is: "They take me before the firing squad". Nothomb writes in the moment, in the present tense -- allowing her also to avoid acknowledging until the book's conclusion what is nevertheless already clear, that Patrick was not then executed (and, indeed, would live more than half a century longer). Facing imminent death, Patrick essentially has his life flash before his eyes -- or at least runs through it, as the bulk of the novel then is a flashback to his younger days, only in its conclusion returning to the (then) present-day of 1964 and the events in the Congo.

Patrick's account goes all the way back, to infancy, beginning:

The present began twenty-eight years ago. With the babbling of my consciousness, I witnessed my strange joy at being alive.

There's only one solution, my dear, he must go spend the summer with the Nothombs.

I am using the past tense, even though nothing is in the past. It's November now, and the hostages were seized at beginning of August. I feel as if I have been here forever.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 February 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

The complete review 's Amélie Nothomb page.

's Amélie Nothomb page. Amélie Nothomb site

Amélie Nothomb at the Institute of Germanic & Romance Studies

Michel Zumkir's Amélie Nothomb de A à Z

See Index of French literature at the complete review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Belgian author Amélie Nothomb was born in Kobe, Japan, August 13, 1967.

- Return to top of the page -