the complete review - non-fiction

Uncertain Manifesto



by

Frédéric Pajak



Volume I

French title: Manifeste incertain (1)

(1) Translated by Donald Nicholson-Smith

Our Assessment:



B : interesting presentation and material

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Temps . 21/12/2012 Antoine Duplan

From the Reviews :

"Frédéric Pajak a une approche tangentielle de l'Histoire (.....) L'écriture de Manifeste incertain est précise et fluide, la tonalité forcément mélancolique, mais relevée par une pointe d'humour qui doit plus à la politesse du désespoir qu'au comique. Les dessins en noir et blanc prolongent, amplifient, gauchissent le récit" - Antoine Duplan, Le Temps

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Uncertain Manifesto is the first in what has become a multi-volume series (apparently now completed with the ninth installment). It is a not-quite-sequence of eight quite short pieces, some personal and autobiographical, others reflections on the lives and experiences of well-known people -- notably and mainly, here, Walter Benjamin, but, for example, also artist Bram Van Velde (via Samuel Beckett). The essays are almost all illustrated, an accompanying black-and-white drawing on practically every page, the picture taking up more than two-thirds of each page. (Only one piece, the autobiographical 'Two Fascists', is entirely text, as if unillustrable.)

In one of the pieces on Benjamin, Pajak notes:

At the age of eight, his son Stefan produced a serial novel that appeared every night and every morning, which his father entitled Opinions and Thoughts. The "novel" in question consisted of texts and drawing.

The boy alerted his readers: "You will of course understand that this can be called a novel."

I decided to get down seriously to work on my "manifesto," to write and draw as the mood takes me. And to read, or rather reread enormities, contemporary or not. Read, and live. And share a little of what I read, of I live, and why, and how.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 April 2021

About the Author :

Swiss-French author and graphic artist Frédéric Pajak was born in 1955.

