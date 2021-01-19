Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Life After Gravity



Patricia Fara



Isaac Newton's London Career

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Mail . 11/3/2021 Marcus Berkmann Literary Review . 3/2021 John Gribbin Nature . 24/3/2021 Andrew Robinson

"She is not just writing about Newton, she is painting a portrait of the age in which he lived, worked, schmoozed and manoeuvred. (...) She also writes with an elegance and a wit you don't generally associate with history books." - Marcus Berkmann, Daily Mail





"(A) fresh, fascinating study of his London career" - Andrew Robinson, Nature

The complete review 's Review :

Isaac Newton is still best-remembered as a Cambridge academic, a scientist affiliated with a renowned university where he made the scientific discoveries that secured his reputation as not just one of the greatest thinkers of his but of all time. He was, however, far from the textbook example of a pure thinker who is satisfied leading the life of a quiet scholar in some remote intellectual enclave: as Patricia Fara reminds us, he long itched to escape Cambridge, and when an appropriate opportunity arose in London was only too happy to abandon it, never looking back. In chronicling the last decades of his life, following Isaac Newton's London Career, Fara presents a man very active in and very much in the thick of the political, commercial, and social life of the day. Far from being a retiring soul, Newton fully embraced the busy-ness and bustle of London and fully took advantage of being at the seat of so much power and influence.

Fara's approach in Life After Gravity is an interesting one. As she explains (in bold type, too, so readers really don't miss the point) in her Prologue:

This book has two subject: Isaac Newton's three decades in London, and a picture by William Hogarth that is packed with Newtonian references.

Whatever his habits may have been in Cambridge, plenty of evidence suggests that in London Newton enjoyed eating and entertaining for many years before he became too old and ill. Contradicting the myths of being an absent-minded, down-at-heel academic, this metropolitan Newton was clearly a big spender.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 April 2021

About the Author :

Patricia Fara teaches at Cambridge University.

