Nives



by

Sacha Naspini



Title: Nives
Author: Sacha Naspini
Genre: Novel
Written: 2020 (Eng. 2021)
Length: 129 pages
Original in: Italian
Translated by Clarissa Botsford

Italian title: Nives

Translated by Clarissa Botsford

Our Assessment:



B : neatly snowballing tale as a dormant but not forgotten past is dredged up

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer La Stampa . 5/9/2020 Sergio Pent

From the Reviews :

"Naspini è molto bravo a delineare personaggi e situazioni, maneggia con accortezza e disinvoltura la materia narrativa, «sceneggia» caratteri e ambienti con rapide pennellate, lasciando al lettore il compito -- ma anche il piacere -- di comporre il puzzle della storia e dei profili umani in tutta libertà. (...) Una telefonata che vale una intera esistenza collettiva, è questo il sunto di un racconto veloce e naturale, in cui le scoperte vengono a galla con la spontaneità di una confessione cercata inconsciamente da tutti i protagonisti" - Sergio Pent, La Stampa

The complete review 's Review :

Nives begins with the eponymous protagonist's life being upended, her husband Anteo going out to feed the hogs and keeling over dead from a stroke. The scene also sets some of the tone of the novel: after Anteo drops dead, Cyclamen, the hungry hog that was expecting its daily slop, quickly goes about making do with what is at hand instead, beginning to chew on the dead man's face instead; Nives chases him away quickly enough but doesn't leave it at that: she immediately gets the hunting rifle and plugs the pig between the eyes. As then also suggested by how she handles everything else -- "Nives didn't shed a tear, not even at the funeral" -- Nives is not the most sentimental of souls.

At sixty-six, after more than four decades of marriage, she finds that Anteo's absence doesn't touch her nearly as much as one might expect it should. She does feel abandoned, and sleeps poorly without the familiar form nearby, but soon finds a remedy, taking one of her chickens, Giacomina, from the chicken coop and installing it in the house instead. It's all she needs: "With Giacomina by her side, her sleep was as undisturbed as a saint's".

If, on one level, much more at ease now, her situation does make Nives think:

What made that weird was the following: with Giacomina by her side, there was nothing about her husband that she missed. She was assailed by a sense of despondency that she didn't know what to do with, telling herself, "I gave my life to a man I've been able to replace with a chicken." It made her feel dirty. But also wasted.

I'm asking you as a doctor: is it normal to replace a husband with a chicken, and not to miss anything about the husband, not even for half a minute ?

"What am I trying to say ?"

"That Rosa is that thing we all have, which sometimes keeps us awake at night."

The past is full of ghosts. For all of us. That's how it is, and that's how it will always be. Talking tonight, thirty years later, will serve no purpose.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 May 2021

Europa Editions publicity page

Edizioni E/O publicity page

See Index of Italian literature

About the Author :

Italian author Sacha Naspini was born in 1976.

