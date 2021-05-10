

the complete review - feminism

King Kong Theory



by

Virginie Despentes



French title: King Kong théorie

Translated by Frank Wynne (2020)

Previously translated by Stéphanie Benson (2009)

Our Assessment:



A- : a key contemporary work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Independent on Sunday* . 8/2/2009 Lesley McDowell Irish Times . 7/11/2020 Barry Pierce The Observer* . 24/1/2009 Rebecca Seal TLS* . 10/4/2009 Lisa Hilton

(* review of a different translation)

From the Reviews :

"Despentes's feminism is informed not so much by the personal but by the sexual. (There's not a great deal here about equal pay or childcare facilities.) It gives her writing an undeniable edge and urgency, although it can still seem a little out of date" - Lesley McDowell, Independent on Sunday





"The manifesto is already a classic but Wynne finally offers us a translation as brash and effortlessly cool as Despentes herself." - Barry Pierce, Irish Times





"There are many ways in which King Kong Theory is interesting, but many more in which it is infuriating. (...) Another linguistic problem (and this may be partly the fault of the translator) is that Despentes falls into the trap that she castigates others for: she uses the generalised language that she claims to hate." - Rebecca Seal, The Observer





"King Kong Theory feels like a blow to the jugular of the received wisdom of current feminist theory. (...) There's enough here to keep the Daily Mail's knickers in a twist for years, but as with the reception of Charlotte Roche's recent pornographic novel Wetlands, our capacity to be shocked is part of the point. King Kong Theory is at times as naive as it is penetrating, but the fact that it appears so daring is a reminder of how complacent much of what passes for feminist thought has become." - Lisa Hilton, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

King Kong Theory consists of a series of seven essays by Virginie Despentes on the role and position of women in society and the inadequacy of popular feminism in addressing (much less redressing) many of the inequities and faults of the system. Things are a whole lot worse than we generally want to acknowledge, Despentes insists -- and part of the problem is that very refusal to acknowledge how things are; King Kong Theory is meant to be a corrective, brash and blunt, telling it like it is. Despentes' tone -- matter-of-fact and never shrinking back into a defensive position of victimhood -- is particularly effective here; a somewhat 'in your face' attitude is tempered by an acknowledgment that many gender roles are not one-size-fits-all, as she allows for different strokes for different folks (up to a point: much -- especially many male postures and actions -- is beyond the pale).

Despentes' book is very personal, and very much informed by personal experience -- including that of rape and sex-work. She also presents herself as a particular kind of woman -- not necessarily outside the norm but certainly outside the social-convention-image of femininity:

As women go, I'm more King Kong than Kate Moss. I'm the sort of woman you don't marry, you don't have kids with; I speak as a woman who is always too much of everything she is: too aggressive, too loud, too fat, too brutish, too hairy, always too mannish, so they tell me.

It's not the fact that the book doesn't work on its own terms that bothers this guy. Actually, he doesn't discuss the book. It's all about the fact that I'm a girl writing about female characters this way. [...] Who gives a fuck about the book ? It's my gender that matters.

A shocking and profoundly revealing fact: the feminist revolution of the seventies didn't result in any restructuring of childcare arrangements. Nor in dealing with housework. [...] Why has no one come up with an equivalent of Ikea for childcare, an equivalent of Microsoft for housework ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 May 2021

:

(* review of a different translation)

See Index of French literature

See Index of Literary Essays

About the Author :

French author Virginie Despentes was born in 1969.

