King Kong Theory
Our Assessment:
A- : a key contemporary work
See our review for fuller assessment.
(* review of a different translation)
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
King Kong Theory consists of a series of seven essays by Virginie Despentes on the role and position of women in society and the inadequacy of popular feminism in addressing (much less redressing) many of the inequities and faults of the system.
Things are a whole lot worse than we generally want to acknowledge, Despentes insists -- and part of the problem is that very refusal to acknowledge how things are; King Kong Theory is meant to be a corrective, brash and blunt, telling it like it is.
Despentes' tone -- matter-of-fact and never shrinking back into a defensive position of victimhood -- is particularly effective here; a somewhat 'in your face' attitude is tempered by an acknowledgment that many gender roles are not one-size-fits-all, as she allows for different strokes for different folks (up to a point: much -- especially many male postures and actions -- is beyond the pale).
As women go, I'm more King Kong than Kate Moss. I'm the sort of woman you don't marry, you don't have kids with; I speak as a woman who is always too much of everything she is: too aggressive, too loud, too fat, too brutish, too hairy, always too mannish, so they tell me.There's some posturing here, but Despentes fully embraces this identity, and runs with it; she knows who she is and feels very comfortable in her skin. In some respects, she is at extremes of the spectrum -- beginning with a teenage restlessness and adventurism, and her -- as she presents it -- single-minded determination for independence and experience-seeking -- but she both returns to and shows herself to understand more common and universal experience; the bourgeois lifestyle is entirely alien to her but even in regards to that she can acknowledge the commonalities with the female experience in general. Despentes does write very much from a distinct perspective -- French, white, raised in the post-1968 era --, and King Kong Theory is certainly of its place and time, but its basics do extend considerably beyond these.
Some of her examples are -- or should be -- laughable, but show just how deep so many problems lie, as when she describes the first review she received for her 1993 book, Baise-Moi -- "By a guy. Three whole pages" -- and:
It's not the fact that the book doesn't work on its own terms that bothers this guy. Actually, he doesn't discuss the book. It's all about the fact that I'm a girl writing about female characters this way. [...] Who gives a fuck about the book ? It's my gender that matters.The essays, each focusing loosely on a different theme and subject -- though all gender-role and sex related -- connect fluidly; King Kong Theory is all of a piece, cri de cœur and manifesto. Personal experience is woven in throughout -- it is a very personal collection --, with Despentes managing the difficult balancing act of being very relatable even as that experience itself is, in many cases, alien to many readers. Sometimes she pushes the contrarian take and her difference a bit hard -- "I'm a punk and I'm proud of not really fitting in", she reminds readers -- but mostly it works. (She also recognizes the significance of 'image' -- acknowledging, for example: "the PR part of my job as a writer-as-media-phenomenon", understanding that her identity, as (the now well-known and 'notorious') 'Virginie Despentes', becomes part of the message.)
Despentes does paint with very broad brushstrokes, and lashes out in all directions, but that's a big part of the appeal of the book: she doesn't mince words, or opinions. If often scattershot, the approach seems appropriate: the all-too-static status quo is so rotten to the core that fault can be found nearly wherever one looks. The range of basics she covers is wide, including:
A shocking and profoundly revealing fact: the feminist revolution of the seventies didn't result in any restructuring of childcare arrangements. Nor in dealing with housework. [...] Why has no one come up with an equivalent of Ikea for childcare, an equivalent of Microsoft for housework ?Pointing out many of the faults, Despentes doesn't get very far in considering how to achieve real change (and, in particular, tackling the deeply-ingrained structures and attitudes that hold back broader change). But at least in poking the issue in the way she does, and bringing it to the fore, King Kong Theory serves to remind readers of so much that's wrong and that needs to change. Attitude certainly helps, and Despentes' isn't a bad place to start.
King Kong Theory is notable for its voice -- both no holds barred and self-aware, enraged but not too aggressive. I hesitate to use the otherwise inappropriate term, but King Kong Theory is fun to read, in no small part because of that voice (neatly captured in this new translation by Frank Wynne). It's also well-crafted beyond that. Yes, in some ways it is limited in what it offers, especially in regards to what can be done, but it does prod -- forcefully but not hostilely -- to thought and reflection (and, one hopes, at least some action).
Rough, in several respects, King Kong Theory is an essential text. An obvious read for teen girls -- seriously: on every bookshelf --, the audience it really should get is teen and college-age boys (and pretty much every male legislator in the United States, who could really use this kind of eye-opener -- and this kind of talk/voice).
- M.A.Orthofer, 10 May 2021
French author Virginie Despentes was born in 1969.
