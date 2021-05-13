

Linda, As in the Linda Murder



by

Leif GW Persson



Swedish title: Linda – som i Lindamordet

The first in the Bäckström-series

Translated by Neil Smith

Our Assessment:



B : solid personality-dominated police procedural

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"La force des récits de Persson, criminologue célèbre en son pays, outre la capacité exceptionnelle à nous passionner pour les arcanes de la police et de la justice suédoises et à jeter un éclairage cru et sans complaisance sur un système souvent idéalisé dans le reste de l’Europe, c’est leur ton unique. L’humour règne en maître, sous ses facettes les plus variées. (...) Grand guignol ? Jeu de massacre ? Peinture au vitriol d’une société qui ne maîtrise plus ses bouleversements, assurément. Du grand art." - l'Humanité Quotes :

"Linda has all the vitality of Persson's earlier books; its difficult hero is one of the most distinctive in the field." - Barry Forshaw, Financial Times (27/6/2014)

The complete review 's Review :

Linda, As in the Linda Murder is the first in Leif GW Persson's series of novels in which Evert Bäckström plays a central role (though, confusingly, in the United States it was published after He Who Kills the Dragon, which they incorrectly call the first in the series; note also that the character features, more and less prominently, in other novels by Persson). It is a personality-focused police procedural, the personality in question being that of its protagonist, whom Persson gleefully presents as off-puttingly disagreeable. Bäckström, now in his mid-fifties, is a Detective Superintendent in the National Murder Squad; he is, in his own way, a competent and capable professional -- even if a superior here at one point snorts derisively that: "Bäckström's never cleared up a case in his life". With some notable exceptions, Bäckström is generally appropriate in his interactions with others -- deferential to his superiors, civil when dealing with others -- but Persson doesn't leave it at appearances: throughout the novel readers are apprised not just of what Bäckström says and how he acts, but also exactly what he's thinking. And while he mostly holds his tongue, it's clear he basically has no respect for most of his colleagues, judges women practically only by their physical attributes, and has little patience for the prevailing political correctness.

Publicly, Bäckström presents himself -- quite convincingly, at least to those that don't know him better -- entirely differently from his true self. A crisis therapist is assigned to help the police officers involved in this particular case, for example, and to avoid having to open up about his feelings he fobs her off by feigning religious devotion, the godless Bäckström claiming it's all between him and the Lord. So also, when the situation arises, he introduces himself:

"Well, my name is Evert Bäckström ... although my friends all call me Evie," Bäckström lied, seeing as he hadn't had a proper friend in his whole life, and had been known as Bäckström even when he was in primary school.

What on earth are they doing down there ? Lars Martin Johansson thought four hours later when he had finished reading, done some thinking, and put the files to one side. Any proper police officer ought to have worked this out last week, he thought.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 May 2021

About the Author :

Swedish author Leif GW Persson was born in 1945.

