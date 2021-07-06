Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Sword of Justice



by

Leif GW Persson



Swedish title: Den sanna historien om Pinocchios näsa

Translated by Neil Smith

Our Assessment:



B : solid heap of a police procedural

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Aftonbladet . 1/10/2013 A.C.Altstadt l'Humanité . 14/12/2017 Roger Martin Svenska Dagbladet . 30/9/2013 Paulina Helgeson

From the Reviews :

"Både Bäckström och Persson är alltså som vanligt. Tonen är syrlig, distanserad och torr, medan läsarens snålvatten rinner till av de detaljerade matorgierna och intresset väcks av de sidospår som stagar upp berättelsen i mer redogörande partier. Perssons standarduttryck känns igen; ofta undrar människor vad fan det är som händer och det gör jag också !" - Ann Charlott Altstadt, Aftonbladet





"Bäckström est un Ubu suédois. Le monde qui l’entoure a déteint sur lui. Ou le contraire. Un roman décapant. Mieux, « hénaurme »." - Roger Martin, l'Humanité

The complete review 's Review :

The Sword of Justice is the third of Leif GW Persson's Evert Bäckström-novels (though the character also figures, in smaller roles, in several other of his novels). The Detective Superintendent is sitting pretty and doing well as head of the serious crime unit in the Western District; he's in a position of authority where he doesn't have to answer to many higher-ups, while he can delegate as he wishes -- and slip out of the office more or less as he pleases. He must be doing something right, as he has an impressive track record, too: as his current superior, Anna Holt, points out, in the four years he's worked for her: "he's been head of the preliminary investigation in twelve murder cases, and he's cleared up eleven of them". Another high-ranking colleague gives the Chief Prosecutor who gets assigned to the case under investigation here the quick low-down, too:

"This time we've wheeled out the really heavy artillery."

"Who's that then ?"

"Our very own Evert Bäckström. It's high time that you got to meet the man, the myth, the legend, even if I'm always a bit dubious about the first part of that description."

"What's he like?"

"You can probably expect a fair bit of bullshit"

Don't let's underestimate Superintendent Bäckström. If you were to ask me for my personal opinion, I might even concede that the man has a certain entertainment value.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 July 2021

Swedish author Leif GW Persson was born in 1945.

