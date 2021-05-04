

The Book of Travels



by

Ḥannā Diyāb



Arabic title: كتاب السياحة‎

Translated by Elias Muhanna

Edited by Johannes Stephan

Foreword by Yasmine Seale

Afterword by Paulo Lemos Horta

Also translated by Paul Lunde, as The Man Who Wrote Aladdin (2020)

(2020) This edition published in two volumes

This is a bilingual edition, with the Arabic text printed facing the English translation

B+ : interesting broad slice of those times, well-recounted

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 19/9/2016 Tilman Spreckelsen Süddeutsche Zeitung . 18/7/2016 Hans Pleschinski Le Temps . 17/7/2015 Sylvie A.

From the Reviews :

"Was für ein Fund ! (...) Das schönste an diesem prächtigen historischen Reisebericht aber ist, dass sich sein Autor als Erzähler von Gnaden erweist. Er weiß genau, wie er Informationen zunächst zurückhält, um seine Geschichten spannender zu machen, er schwelgt in Reichtum und Armut gleichermaßen, liebt Schicksale, die sich urplötzlich ändern und schiebt gern Untergeschichten in seine Episoden ein -- alles in verblüffender Weise so, wie man es aus Tausendundeiner Nacht kennt. (...) Natürlich ist diese Edition kein Seitenstück zu Tausendundeiner Nacht . Aber sie wirft ein wundervolles Schlaglicht auf die Welt, in der sie entstanden ist und fortgeschrieben wurde. Zudem vermittelt sie die Bekanntschaft mit einem ungemein klarsichtigen Beobachter, der das prachtverliebte Paris Ludwigs XIV. von einer Seite zeigt, die man nicht oft zu sehen bekommt." - Tilman Spreckelsen, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Ecrit dans un style vivant et direct qui tranche agréablement sur nombre de récits de voyage plus savants, son récit présente une sorte d’envers du décor de l’orientalisme naissant. (...) Autre classique du voyage en Occident: l’efficacité. Sur ce point, Hanna Dyâb se montre un observateur nuancé, qui ne s’en tient pas aux merveilles technologiques" - Sylvie A., Le Temps

The complete review 's Review :

As has finally become more widely acknowledged and known, Ḥannā Diyāb played a significant role in the shaping of modern versions of the collection of stories famous as the Thousand and One Nights, as the source for several of the stories Antoine Galland included in his translation of the work -- including 'Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp' and 'ʿAlī Bābā and the Forty Thieves'. (Paulo Lemos Horta -- who contributes the Afterword to this book, 'Hannā Diyāb and the Thousand and One Nights' --, wrote about him and the Secret Authors of the Arabian Nights in the fascinating Marvellous Thieves.) In the early eighteenth century the Syrian Maronite from Aleppo Diyāb accompanied Frenchman Paul Lucas on his travels in the Mediterranean region and then to Paris as dragoman -- acting as an interpreter as well as authority on the Middle East -- and it is in Paris, in 1709, that he met Galland.

Diyāb's The Book of Travels is his account of the journey that took him from his native Syria to Cyprus, Egypt, what are now Libya and Tunisia, Corsica, Italy, and then France -- as well as Turkey, on the way back -- and his experiences in (and getting to) these various places. While he writes at some length on his time in Paris, Galland and Diyāb's important contribution to his work get only a short mention -- with Galland not even named. As Diyāb describes it:

During that time I became discouraged and discontent with life in those parts. An old man, who was assigned to oversee the Arabic Library and could read Arabic well and translate texts into French, would visit us often. At the time, he was translating into French, among other works, the Arabic book The Story of the Thousand and One Nights. He would ask me to help him with things he didn't understand, and I'd explain them to him.

The book was missing some "Nights," so I told him a few stories I knew and he used them to round out his work. He was very appreciative, and promised that if I ever needed anything, he would do his utmost to grant it.

I've faithfully recounted everything that took place, without any additions or omissions. But I've also been brief about it, so the reader won't suspect that I dreamt all this up. After all, I witnessed many things on my journey that I haven't set down in writing, and that haven't remained in my memory these past fifty-four years. As I now write this account of my voyage, it is the year 1763. I visited Paris in 1709. Is it possible I could have retained everything I saw and heard in perfect detail ? Surely not.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 May 2021

:

About the Author :

Syrian Maronite Ḥannā Diyāb (حَنّا دِياب‎) was born around 1687.

