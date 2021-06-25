

Satyricon



by

Petronius

(tr. Gareth Schmeling)



Title: Satyricon Author: Petronius Genre: Novel Written: ca. 66 (Eng. 2020) Length: 451 pages Original in: Latin Availability: Satyricon - US Satyricon - UK Satyricon - Canada Le Satiricon - France Schelmengeschichten - Deutschland Satiricon - Italia Satiricón - España

Latin title: Satyricon

Translated and with an Introduction by Gareth Schmeling

This 2020 Loeb edition supersedes the previous one, Michael Heseltine's 1913 translation (with both translation and Introduction revised (1969) by E.H.Warmington)

The Loeb edition includes: Fragments and Poems, as well as Seneca's Apocolocyntosis (also in Gareth Schmeling's translation)

(also in Gareth Schmeling's translation) There are many other translations of the Satyricon (as well as of only the Cena Trimalchionis ), including the editions from Penguin Classics (tr. J.P.Sullivan, 1965) and Oxford World Classics (tr. P.G.Walsh, 1997), both as The Satyricon

(as well as of only the ), including the editions from Penguin Classics (tr. J.P.Sullivan, 1965) and Oxford World Classics (tr. P.G.Walsh, 1997), both as This is a bilingual edition, with the Latin text facing the English translation

Our Assessment:



B+ : good entertainment in a solid edition

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Classical Philology* . (10:3) 7/1915 Keith Preston The Classical Review* . (29:3) 5/1915 S.Gaselee The Guardian* . 18/12/2009 Nicholas Lezard The Independent* . 18/12/2009 Boyd Tonkin London Rev. of Books* . 6/6/1996 James Davidson The Spectator* . 22/11/1913 . Sunday Times* . 28/10/1962 Michael Ratcliffe TLS* . 4/12/1913 Charles Whibley TLS* . 4/6/1954 Michael Swan TLS* . 11/9/1959 Peter Green TLS* . 14/6/1996 Erich Segal

[*: refers to a different translation]

From the Reviews :

"We need regular retranslations of the Satyricon , for two significant reasons: the first is that worthy approximations of the original racy, slangy, deceptively slapdash yet densely allusive Latin are going to need constant updating in order to maintain their freshness. And the second is that it is always going to be a good idea to have the piss taken out of the excesses of the vulgar rich. (...) The more one contemplates Petronius, in fact, the more attractive he becomes. (...) For despite the straightforwardness of its narrative (it's a romp, and so wonderfully easy to read), the Satyricon is multi-layered. Only the most alert of its contemporary readers would have picked up on every literary reference it packs in." - Nicholas Lezard, The Guardian





"A new rendering into contemporary American English by Bracht Branham and Daniel Kinney allows all the bright images to get through the murk of another language, providing a decent imitation of Petronius’ blend of classical clarity and colloquial reality in a web of fast-moving poetry and prose. More or better editorial attention would have weeded out some occasional solecisms and infelicities of style. P.G. Walsh, a great Petronian scholar, has produced a rather more careful version in English that hugs the Latin more closely. The translation is less engaging than the Americans’, the book itself more attractively produced. (...) To be sure, the Satyricon that was then written is very different from the Satyricon that is now read, and cultural historians must make great efforts to see past the lacunae if they want to capture its original mood. Modern readers, however, don’t have that obligation. We can be confident we have missed some wonderful moments, but the gaps also add something, utterly changing the story’s tone. Pícaros are often tamed by their endings; it suits an episodic novel to end up in pieces. If ever a novel was meant to be half-eaten, Satyricon is it." - James Davidson, London Review of Books





"The Satyricon of Petronius, which Mr. Michael Heseltine has translated with admirable zest and courage, is a literary invention in the same sense that the epic of Homer is an invention. (...) The Satyricon is a romance, then, but a romance inverted. Picaresque in the truest sense, it deals only with rogues and vagabonds. Petronius lashes the world about him with the biting storm of cynicism. (...) The personages of his drama are, as we said, rogues or vagabonds; but by another perversity they are rogues and vagabonds tinctured with learning. They are ready at all seasons and with the smallest provocation to quote poetry or display their skill in rhetoric." - Charles Whibley, Times Literary Supplement





"Petronius' Satyricon is one of the oddest, most tantalizing and least typical works to have survived from Graeco-Roman antiquity. (...) Professor William Arrowsmith's brilliant new translation, which at one stroke renders every otehrversion obsolete. It is written in colloquial, fast-moving American idiom; this proves surprisingly apt for bringing out the last ounce of colourful slang or back-street double entendre , and dispenses altogether -- except where the characters themselves indulge in such regrettable tricks -- with Wardour Street cliché or stuffy pedantry. Almost alone among classical translators, Professor Arrowsmith has an accurate ear for the subtle demands of spoken dialogue." - Peter Green, Times Literary Supplement





Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

[This review is based on the 2020 Loeb Classical Library series edition (vol. 15) from Harvard University Press, in Gareth Schmeling's translation, which supersedes and replaces Michael Heseltine's 1913 translation, as revised by E.H.Warmington (1969). Other widely available editions include the Penguin Classics edition, in J.P.Sullivan's translation (Amazon.com / Amazon.co.uk), and the Oxford World Classics edition, in P.G.Walsh's translation (Amazon.com / Amazon.co.uk).]

Satyricon was, in Michael Heseltine's 1913 translation, among the first works presented in the Loeb Classical Library -- volume 15. E.H.Warmington's 1969 revision was a welcome update, but another half a century on a completely new edition seems appropriate (if not downright necessary), the old volume now replaced in 2020 by that translated and edited by Gareth Schmeling. (Readers should note that while the old edition is now officially out of print, second-hand copies still circulate widely and some care should be taken when purchasing the book, especially online, so that the readers actually get the edition they are looking for, old or new. Helpfully, the official Loeb series site makes both the (revised) 1913 edition and the 2020 edition available.)

Schmeling's is an entirely new edition, and presented as such, with Schmeling not referring much less comparing his work to the predecessor-volume. (So also in his bibliography he mentions only five other: "recent and potentially useful translations with notes", implying that the old Loeb edition has outlived its usefulness.) The introductory material on the text as well as the references to the secondary literature are naturally now more up-to-date -- with Schmeling particularly thorough in his presentation of textual documentation. The listings of secondary material are conveniently divided up by category ('Bibliographies'; 'Studies on the Manuscript'; etc.) and succinctly presented (the full references then found in the General Bibliography); noting the vast number of translations Schmeling, as noted, only mentions a few (and without specific comments on them) where an updated version of Warmington's overview of other 'Plain Translations without Text' from the previous edition -- nearly two pages worth, with more extensive discussion of the translations by W.Arrowsmith (1964) and J.Sullivan (1965) -- or something similar would have been welcome. (The Index of Characters in the Schmeling is, however, a notable improvement over the earlier edition.)

The introduction to text and author, as well as the synopsis ('Short Overview') -- more freely told than the 'Summary of the Story' of the previous edition's Introduction, but a similarly useful quick reference -- are kept fairly short and to the point, but are certainly sufficient introductions. They also reveal some of the editor/translator's approach to the text -- notably, for example, in Schmeling's turning away from the long popular view of the Satyrica (as Schmeling prefers to refer to it as): "as Menippean Satire, with Varro's Saturae Menippeae as the reference point". Instead, he suggests:

A search for satire in Petronius should probably be replaced by a search for parody of contemporary writers such as Seneca and Lucan. The present editor would set aside any label of satire and read the work as a resourceful clash of understanding and misunderstanding reality.

"What profession," he asked, "do we think is the most difficult after that of writing ?"

Giton in a very brave act turned the menacing razor to his genitals, and threatened to cut off the cause of so many troubles

If we have this word right, it is some slang for going away, formed of apo, Greek ἀπό "from," and culus "arse," or Greek ἀποκυλίω, ἀποκυλίνδω "roll away" ?

“muraena et littera”: murem cum rana alligata fascemque betae accepit



“The muræna and a letter”; he took a mouse and a frog tied together, and a bundle of beetroot. [Heseltine]



“ A murry muraena and a letter ”: he received a “ murry ”-mouse with a rana-frog tied to it and a bunch of beet. [Warmington]



“Lamprey and a letter” – a mouse with a frog tied to it and a bunch of beets. [Schmeling]

[The Latin text in the 2020 edition omits the 'accepit'.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 June 2021

