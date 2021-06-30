

the complete review - fiction

The Woman from Uruguay



by

Pedro Mairal



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: La uruguaya

Translated by Jennifer Croft

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : reasonably entertaining if somewhat strained

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Harper's . 7/2021 Claire Messud Le Monde . 22/3/2018 Ariane Singer

From the Reviews :

"(A) slim and eminently readable iteration of the genre, delivered in the disarming voice of a feckless novelist turned house husband. (...) The novel is suffused with a rueful bemusement that befits its protagonist" - Claire Messud, Harper's

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Lucas Pereyra offers a: "chronicle of that Tuesday" in The Woman from Uruguay, recounting an eventful day in the life of the then-forty-four-year-old Argentine author from a bit further down the line and after the fact. It was meant to be a significant, even life-changing day, a definitive new chapter in his life; it turned out that way, too -- just not at all like he had thought and hoped.

Born to relative privilege, Lucas had grown up in considerable comfort -- to the extent that he understood that, among much else: "money had shaped my language". As a young adult he had, however: "subsequently taken the liberty of going off the rails, the artist with no business sense, the bohemian". If that was fine when he was in his mid-twenties, he's had enough of it. Married, to Catalina, and with a young son, Maiko, he is overwhelmed by the responsibilities of fatherhood and yearns for time of his own in which he might be able to write.

Lucas has had some success as an author, but his situation and parental obligations are now holding him back. Finally, however, he sees some light at the end of this particular tunnel: he was going to get his hands on: "The cash that was going to solve everything". Advances from abroad -- Spain and Colombia -- for his last book had finally come in, and the cash was going to buy him some freedom:

Nine months or maybe even ten of working with tranquility, door shut, no interruptions. The novel for the Spanish publisher and the shorter pieces for Colombia. I owed two books. The shorter ones were almost done. I just had to figure out the structure of the book, put the pieces in order. The main thing was the novel. Ten months to write a novel. It wasn't bad. This was going to be my great novel. I could sense it. [...] (I)t was going to be my Ulysses, my Devil to Pay in the Backlands, my total novel.

I've been thinking a lot about family and marriage. It's going to sound like I think I am better than everyone, but I'm serious: there has to be another way. We grew up with this idea of family that wound up filling us with anguish when we saw the cracks in it.

If I could narrate the exact day of that dog with all its details, smells, sounds, intuitions, comings and goings, then I would be a great novelist. But that much imagination I do not possess. I write about what happens to me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 June 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Pedro Mairal weblog

See Index of Latin and South American literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Argentine author Pedro Mairal was born in 1970.

- Return to top of the page -